Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live streaming: when & where to watch Ronaldo in action

Why you're reading this: The UEFA Euro Qualifiers have started to build up ahead of the European Championship in 2024. After the conclusion of the regular football season, a set of international games have already taken place. Portugal are set to host Bosnia and Herzegovina in their next UEFA Euro Qualifier.

3 things you need to know

Portugal lost to Morocco in the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal

This upcoming European Championship could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last dance on the international stage

The Portuguese team won the Euro back in 2016

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina European qualifiers live streaming

Where is the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina European Qualifiers match being held?

The European Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be held at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. The match will start on Sunday at 12:15 AM IST.

When will the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina European Qualifiers match begin?

The European Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina will begin on Sunday at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina European Qualifiers match in India?

The European Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The match will begin on Sunday at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina European Qualifiers match in India?

The European Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start on Sunday at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match in the UK?

The European Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina can be watched live on ViaPlay Sports in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be available on ViaPlay Sports website and app. The match will start at 7:45 pm BST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match in the USA?