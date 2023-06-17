Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live streaming: when & where to watch Ronaldo in action

Quick links:
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal (Image: AP)
Why you're reading this: The UEFA Euro Qualifiers have started to build up ahead of the European Championship in 2024. After the conclusion of the regular football season, a set of international games have already taken place. Portugal are set to host Bosnia and Herzegovina in their next UEFA Euro Qualifier.
3 things you need to know
Treinos ✅ Amanhã é dia de jogo! #VesteABandeira pic.twitter.com/XfiXM6IaPp— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 16, 2023
Where is the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina European Qualifiers match being held?
When will the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina European Qualifiers match begin?
How to watch the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina European Qualifiers match in India?
How to watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina European Qualifiers match in India?
How to watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match in the UK?
How to watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match in the USA?