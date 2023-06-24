Manchester United Teen In The Race To Don Coveted No 7 Jersey Worn By Cristiano Ronaldo

Why you're reading this: Manchester United sensation Alejandro Garnacho emerged as a natural goalscorer last season as Erik ten Hag entrusted the player on several occasions. The 18-year-old is believed to be United's next poster boy as the manager will use the teenager in a grand manner next season. The Argentine made his Premier League debut against Chelsea in the last campaign.

3 things you need to know

Alejandro Garnacho has been one of the standout talents in the world currently

The teenager enjoyed a stellar season with the Red Devils

He will play a more pivotal role under the strict watch of the manager

Alejandro Garnacho could be handed the number '7' at Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho's prominent rise on English soil has been one highlight of United's encouraging campaign. Garnacho's performance also saw him being awarded a brand new contract to extend his stay further until 2028. Garnacho came through the famed United youth system and it took him a brief time to prove his worth at Old Trafford.

He is being seen as an important part of Ten Hag's project and the Madrid-born winger could be the manager's new trump card. As per several reports, he is set to be handed the iconic number 7 shirt as he has shown credentials to be the next flag bearer of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first teenager to be handed over the famous number in 2003 and since then it has been worn by a number of players with the likes of David Beckham, Michael Owen, Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay, Alexis Sanchez and Edinson Cavani. But none of them has done justice to the reputation.

Ronaldo again wore the famous shirt on his return to the club, but it has no takers since the player ended his stint prematurely to sign for the Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. Garnacho currently holds the number 49 and with the new jerseys yet to be revealed, he could set to be the new recipient of number 7.

He already validated his performances with some brilliant strikes, including the winner against Fulham and the onus will be on him to take the legacy forward in the next season.