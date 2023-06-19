Marcus Rashford close to becoming Manchester United's highest-paid player: Reports

Why you're reading this: Marcus Rashford registered his best ever tally for Manchester United as the forward helped the Red Devils in grabbing third place in the points table. United also lifted the Carabao Cup trophy but lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup final. United executed the one year option in Rashford's contract to protect the player's value for at least one more season.

Rashford scored 30 goals and assisted another 11 in all competitions this season

He has been linked with multiple clubs in the past

The 25 year old is currently one of the hottest young prospects in world football.

Marcus Rashford set to sign sensational contract extension: reports

Marcus Rashford is on the verge of agreeing a bumper new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford reportedly. Negotiations are in full swing and a conclusion can be reached very quickly in the coming days. The forward is reportedly happy in his current space and wants to renew his association with his boyhood club.

As per reports, the player is about to witness multiple folds in his current wage as he could be offered to the tune of £375,000 per week (Close to INR 4 crore). That will be almost double his current £200,000 (Nearly 2.10 crore) wage as it stands. A five year deal could reportedly be in the offing with the option of a further year.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Marcus Rashford over new long term deal. He’s set to accept the proposal. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



Negotiations at final stages — Rashford, ivery happy with Erik ten Hag.



David De Gea remains the highest-paid player for United but the player's contract has expired and he remains in talks over a new deal which will reduce his wage to some extent. The value of Rashford's total contractual sum could touch £100 million. Recently Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot also vowed their commitments and Rashford could soon follow their path.

The youngster is expected to play a part when Englan take on North Macedonia at Old Trafford in the UEFA European Qualifiers.