Jose Mourinho Leads List Of Highest Spending Managers In Football

Tottenham Hotspur's new head coach Jose Mourinho has outdone the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola to hold the record for the highest spending manager in football history.

Mourinho highest spending manager: List of others

Highest spending mangers in football history 💰:



1️⃣ José Mourinho - €1.6 billion.



2️⃣ Carlo Ancelotti- €1.2 billion.



▪️ Pep Guardiola - €1.2 billion.



4️⃣ Manuel Pellegrini - €1.1 billion.



5️⃣ Massimiliano Allegri - €1 billion. pic.twitter.com/7HIO2QsUJT — Details On Football (@theDOFootball) November 21, 2019

Jose Mourinho highest spending manager

The Portuguese manager has recently replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach at Tottenham Hotspur. It came as a surprise to many Spurs fans because Mourinho's transfer policy just doesn't go hand in hand with the club's philosophy. The 'Special One' leads the list of highest-spending managers in football history as he has made 97 signings in total and spent a whopping €1.6 billion. His most expensive players were bought during his recent tenure at Manchester United. He bought the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Fred, Nemanja Matic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Pogba is his most expensive signing at €105 million. He is followed by Lukaku who was bought by Mourinho for around €85 million. This is in contrast to Pochettino who led his side to the Champions League final last season without making a single signing. His transfer spending at the club has been relatively modest.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are in second place with €1.2 billion spent on transfers. However, Ancelotti has made 85 signings in comparison to Guardiola's 52. West Ham head coach Manuel Pellegrini came fourth with 82 signings and €1.1 billion spent in the transfer windows. Massimiliano Allegri, who left Juventus at the end of last season, follows closely behind Pellegrini with 87 signings and €1 billion spent.

Mourinho highest spending manager: Same at Tottenham?

The Special One has enjoyed immense success at management level. He has won titles in all the countries he has coached. And despite his stocks falling in after an underwhelming exit from Manchester United, Mourinho possesses the calibre and the tactical acumen of a top manager. Reportedly, Jose Mourinho himself has told the club that he will not need to spend big in January as he seems to happy with the crop of players at his disposal.

Jose Mourinho salary

It should be noted that Jose Mourinho has become the second highest-paid manager in world football after signing a monstrous €15 million-a-year contract. This is the first time in Tottenham's history that they have appointed a manager of Mourinho's pedigree - he has won 25 trophies in his managerial career - and it seems that they have paid a hefty price.

Mourinho highest spending manager: A Daniel Levy material?

Jose Mourinho has spent more money on transfers managing in England than Tottenham have since Daniel Levy took charge of Spurs in October 2001.



Mourinho's English spending:



£925m overall

Average fee £17.8m



Tottenham spending under Levy:



£876m overall

Average fee £7.8m pic.twitter.com/e7EJhnE51Y — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 20, 2019

