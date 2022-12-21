Manchester United Vs Burnley Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Match In India, UK & US?

Premier League side Manchester United is all set to lock horns against Burnley FC in the EFL Cup Round of 16 match on Thursday. United won its clash against Aston Villa 4-2 before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while Burnley defeated Crawley Town 3-1 last month. United defeated Fulham 2-1 in its last Premier League match before the World Cup. United also played a couple of mid-season friendlies during the FIFA event. The side lost both the friendly matches.

Where is the Manchester United vs Burnley EFL Cup match being played?

The Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Burnley will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium, which is the home ground of the Red Devils.

When will the Manchester United vs Burnley EFL Cup match start?

The Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Burnley is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST on Thursday, December 22.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley EFL Cup match in India?

The Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Burnley will be live broadcast on the Sports18 TV channel in India. The live streaming will be available on the Voot app and JioTV.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley EFL Cup match in the UK?

The Carabao CupRound of 16 match between Manchester United and Burnley will be live broadcast on Sky Sports TV Channel in the United Kingdom. The live streaming will be available on Sky GO.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley EFL Cup match in the US?

The live streaming of the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Burnley will be available on ESPN+ in the United States. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on US TV.

Manchester United vs Burnley: Predicted starting lineups

Manchester United predicted starting lineup: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia; Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen; Anthony Elanga, Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho; Anthony Martial.

Burnley predicted starting lineup: Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Charlie Taylor, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jordan Beyer, Ian Maatsen; Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien; Benson Manuel, Josh Brownhill, Darko Churlinov; Ashley Barnes.

Image: AP

