Manchester United Vs Lyon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Club Friendly Match

English Premier League club Manchester United will take on French giants Olympique Lyonnais also known as Lyon at the Murrayfield Stadium in a club-friendly match. The Erik ten Hag side started their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Leeds whereas Lyon defeated De Treffers by 2-1 in their last club-friendly match.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United will come into the match after signing Mason Mount

Erik ten Hag is also in talks to lend Xavi Simons from PSG

United is also in talks to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana

When is the Manchester United vs Lyon match?

The Manchester United vs Lyon is set to take place on Wednesday, July19, 2023

Where will Manchester United vs Lyon be played?

The pre-season encounter between Manchester United and Lyon will be played at Murrayfield Stadium

What time will Manchester United vs Lyon start?

The match between Manchester United and Lyon will start at 6:30 PM (IST) in India, 2:00 PM (BST) in the UK and 9:00 AM (EST) in the USA

Which TV channels will be broadcasting the Manchester United vs Lyon match?

Only MUTV will be broadcasting the match between Manchester United and Lyon, as there will be no broadcasting in India or the USA

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Lyon live-streaming?

The Manchester United vs Lyon match will be live-streamed on the club’s official app and website

What could be the possible starting XI of Manchester United vs Lyon?

Manchester United Possible XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Fred, Mainoo; Antony, Martial, Diallo

What could be the possible starting XI of Lyon vs Manchester United?