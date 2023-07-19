Last Updated:

Manchester United Vs Lyon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Club Friendly Match

To prepare for the 2023–24 Premier League season, Manchester United will take on Lyon in a club friendly match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Football News
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
Manchester United vs Lyon

Manchester United take on Lyon in a Club Friendly matchup; (Image: AP)


English Premier League club Manchester United will take on French giants Olympique Lyonnais also known as Lyon at the Murrayfield Stadium in a club-friendly match. The Erik ten Hag side started their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Leeds whereas Lyon defeated De Treffers by 2-1 in their last club-friendly match.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Manchester United will come into the match after signing Mason Mount 
  • Erik ten Hag is also in talks to lend Xavi Simons from PSG 
  • United is also in talks to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana 

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Told He Is Trying To Stay Relevant After Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Move

When is the Manchester United vs Lyon match? 

  • The Manchester United vs Lyon is set to take place on Wednesday, July19, 2023

Where will Manchester United vs Lyon be played? 

  • The pre-season encounter between Manchester United and Lyon will be played at Murrayfield Stadium

What time will Manchester United vs Lyon start?

  • The match between Manchester United and Lyon will start at 6:30 PM (IST) in India, 2:00 PM (BST) in the UK and 9:00 AM (EST) in the USA

Which TV channels will be broadcasting the Manchester United vs Lyon match?

  • Only MUTV will be broadcasting the match between Manchester United and Lyon, as there will be no broadcasting in India or the USA

ALSO READ | Marcus Rashford Extends Manchester United Stay, Signs Massive Deal Until 2028

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Lyon live-streaming?

  • The Manchester United vs Lyon match will be live-streamed on the club’s official app and website

What could be the possible starting XI of Manchester United vs Lyon? 

  • Manchester United Possible XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Fred, Mainoo; Antony, Martial, Diallo

What could be the possible starting XI of Lyon vs Manchester United? 

  • Lyon Possible XI:Anthony Lopes, Sinaly Diomande, Castello Lukeba, Nicolas Tagliafico, Sael Kumbedi, Rayan Cherki, Maxence Caqueret, Corentin Tolisso, Jeffinho, Alexandre Lacazette, Amin Sarr
COMMENT