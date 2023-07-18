Marcus Rashford Extends Manchester United Stay, Signs Massive Deal Until 2028

Marcus Rashford has extended his stay at Manchester United as he signed a new five year contract at the club. Rashford came through the academy of United and has remained an integral part of the club. He was the club's top scorer last season and has emerged as a central figure in Erik ten Hag's plans. He grabbed the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards last season for his outstanding performance on the pitch.

3 things you need to know

Marcus Rashford scored 30 goals last season

Rashford was also sixth in the Premier League goalscoring chart last campaign

Rashford made his United debut in 2016

Marcus Rashford signed new Manchester United contract

United had triggered the one year extension clause to protect his value and now have managed to retain the player's service on a longer term.

“I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo told he is trying to stay relevant after Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”

Also Read: Ronaldo vs Messi: Massive 'gulf' in ticket rates in debut games for Al-Nassr & Inter Miami

Marcus Rashford will play a key role next season

With United aiming to bridge the gap with Manchester City, the Red Devils would need to take the help of the player more regularly. The player had a fantastic 2022-23 session and will try to replicate his role in this upcoming campaign. United have also reportedly been linked with a move for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund and should he arrive, it would allow Rashford to operate more freely on the left flank.