Manchester United Vs Southampton Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK, US

Manchester United will continue their recovery as they are set to host Southampton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their last Premier League clash but they bounced back in style with a 4-1 win over Real Betis in the Europa League. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Marcus Rashford has been in red-hot form as the English international scored his 25th goal of the season. United have had a firm grip on the third place in the EPL table while Southampton have been deeply submerged in the relegation battle this season. It should be an easy game for the home side but given their last match showing Erik ten Hag will marshal his troops in a very coordinated way.

When and Where will the Manchester United vs Southampton match be played?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Southampton will be played at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Southampton match in India?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Southampton will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. The match will kick off at 7.30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live stream of the Manchester United vs Southampton match in India?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Southampton will be live-streamed on the Disney-Hotstar app and website in India. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Southampton match in the UK?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Southampton United will not have a live telecast in the UK. There will also be no streaming platform available for this match. The match will start in the UK at 2:30 PM GMT on Sunday.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Southampton match in the US?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Southampton can be watched live on NBC Sports in the USA. The match will be available for live streaming on fuboTV. In the USA the match will start at 10.00 AM on Sunday.