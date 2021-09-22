Manchester United Vs West Ham Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Match Live In India?

After Manchester United and West Ham faced each other in the Premier League over the weekend, the two clubs will once again face each other in the EFL Carabao Cup this week. The Red Devils beat the Hammers 2-1 over the weekend, with Jesse Lingard scoring a late winner against his old club. As a result of the win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side jumped to third place in the Premier League standings with 13 points, tied on points with Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Manchester United vs West Ham game is scheduled to commence live at 12:15 AM IST on September 23. Ahead of the much-awaited game, here is a look at how to watch EFL Cup matches live in India, the Manchester United vs West Ham live streaming details, team news, and our prediction.

How to watch EFL Cup match live in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of EFL Cup matches in India. However, fans can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live streaming on the Voot app and Jio TV. As for the live scores, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams.

Manchester United vs West Ham h2h record and prediction

As per the Manchester United vs West Ham head to head record, the Red Devils hold the advantage. In 147 matches played between the two clubs, the Old Trafford outfit have won 70 games while the Hammers have won 45. The other matches have ended as draws. Taking into consideration the recent form of both teams, our Manchester United vs West Ham prediction is a win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Manchester United vs West Ham team news

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: Tom Heaton; Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek; Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho; Edinson Cavani

West Ham predicted starting line-up: Alphonse Areola; Arthur Masuaku, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson, Ryan Fredericks; Mark Noble, Tomas Soucek; Nikola Vlasic, Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko; Michail Antonio

Disclaimer: The above Manchester United vs West Ham prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.