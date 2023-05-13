Manchester United Vs Wolves Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK, USA

On the back of two consecutive defeats, Manchester United desperately needs a victory when they host Wolves in the Premier League at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have cemented their place in the top four as of now, but with Liverpool breathing in their neck, they cannot afford to make any more mistakes. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Wolves have so far managed to give the relegation scare a skip, and a positive result against United would virtually secure their status as a Premier League club. United have played a match less than Liverpool and need to utilize the advantage if they want to make use of their current position.

Where is the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League match being held?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolves will take place at Old Trafford.

When will the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League match begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolves will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League match in India?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolves can be watched live on the Star Sports network in India. The match will start at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday.

How can we watch Manchester United vs Wolves live streaming in India?

The live stream of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolves will be available on Disney-Hotstar. The match will start at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League match in the UK and the USA?

Due to the 'blackout rule' matches scheduled for the 3 PM slot are not allowed to telecast on TV. So UK football fans won't be able to catch the match live on Television. However, you can follow all the action and live updates of Man United vs Wolves on republicworld.com. the match will start at 3 PM BST.

For the USA people, the match can be watched live on Peacock. The match will start at 10:00 AM IST.