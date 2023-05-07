Ryan Mason Lauds Karry Kane After Striker Breaks Wayne Rooney's Premier League Record

After Harry Kane scored the winning goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace, interim manager Ryan Mason praised the strikers’ “elite mindset” and said he was setting an example for others at the club to follow. Kane’s goal, his 209th in the English Premier League, surpassed Wayne Rooney’s record but still fell short of Alan Shearer’s record of 260.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Mason highlighted Kane’s inspirational leadership qualities and his impact on the team’s performance. He highlighted the importance of having 11 players who are devoted to working hard for each other and achieving results, and praised Kane for setting an example with his work ethic and attitude.

“Naturally we’ll all talk about Harry’s goals and Harry when he plays games of football he will continue to score goals. We know that,” Mason told reporters on Saturday.

“But also that elite mindset, that example that he sets every day in and around the place, it’s great to be around. Because when you have people like that they inspire you to be better and we appreciate Harry, we value him so much at this football club," he added.

“You have to have 11 players that are fighting for each other and working hard as a collective to get results. When you’ve got your captain, your leader, your goalscorer, probably one of our best players setting that example, that’s what I want," Mason said.

Harry Kane's career

Kane made his senior debut for Tottenham in 2011 and has since become one of the club’s most important players, scoring a prolific number of goals and leading the team as captain. He has won various individual awards and accolades, including the Premier League Golden Boot three times and the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice.

Kane has also represented England at various youth levels before making his senior debut in 2015. He has since become one of England’s key players, helping the team reach the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and scoring important goals in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Tottenham’s win ended a four-game winless streak and moved them into sixth place in the league with 57 points from 35 games. They will face Aston Villa in their next match on Saturday.

Image: AP