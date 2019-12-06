Zlatan Ibrahimovic Opens Up On Vengeful 'Taekwondo Kick' To Marco Materazzi In 2010

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic knows he is a tough guy and has no hesitation in bragging about himself. But Ibrahimovic calling someone else 'tough' is not something commonly heard. The 38-year-old has finally spoken up about his feud with Italy's Marco Materazzi during his time in the Serie A, which prompted a swift reply from the Italian.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marco Materazzi - Revisiting the Taekwondo kick

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals he 'waited four years' to get his 'revenge' on Inter's Marco Materazzi for a vicious 2006 tackle... by fouling him with a Taekwondo kick which sent the Italian defender to HOSPITAL pic.twitter.com/0aDrD3M9Xt — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) December 5, 2019

In an interview with GQ, former Inter Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recalled getting his revenge on former Inter defender Marco Materazzi for a challenge he put in on Ibrahimovic four years prior to that. The Swedish striker has opened up on the moment he sent Materazzi to hospital after taking him out with a taekwondo move in the Milan derby. According to Ibrahimovic, Materazzi is a tough guy but not in the right way. During Ibrahimovic's time at Juventus, Materazzi, who was with Inter, went into a rough challenge which hurt Ibrahimovic. The Swede apparently never forgot about it and got his 'revenge' in 2010. Ibrahimovic was only booked for the challenge during the heated fixture in 2010, which AC Milan won thanks to an Ibrahimovic penalty.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marco Materazzi: Talk about a tackle

Marco Materazzi quickly took to Instagram to respond to Ibrahimovic, posting a photo of Jose Mourinho's treble-winning team from 2009-10 with captain Javier Zanetti holding the Champions League trophy. He sarcastically thanked the striker saying 'Without you, we would never have WON.' Ibrahimovic moved to Barcelona the summer before Inter won the treble in a swap-deal including Samuel Eto’o. Materazzi unsurprisingly tagged Ibrahimovic. Zlatan is expected to complete a return to AC Milan in the coming days after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy upon the expiry of his contract.

