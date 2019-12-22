Diego Maradona Bizarrely Reveals About Being Abducted By 'aliens' In Sensational Interview

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona continues to have many admirers all over the world. He was exceptional when it comes to scoring goals and subsequently, won many awards while being an active footballer. However, whether it was during his playing days or after it, he continues to create many controversies either through his touch-line antics or bold statements about other players. The 59-year-old recently gave an interview with Argentine sports channel TyC Sports where he spoke candidly about yacht parties, 'Hand of God' and more importantly, being abducted by 'aliens'.

Diego Maradona makes bizarre claims in the latest interview

The former Barcelona and Napoli striker recalled an instance when he got quite drunk. He claimed that he was found missing from home for as many as 3 days. Once he returned home, the legendary footballer told people that 'aliens in UFOs' took him away and could not divulge more details about that experience.

Sensationally, Maradona also revealed that he lost his virginity at the age of 13 with a woman who was significantly older to him at his house's basement. The interview turned out to be more amusing after he claimed that he spent his first paycheck by treating his mother with pizza, where he felt like Bill Gate and she was Queen Sofia.

Maradona admitted that he has played many football matches without having slept at night. For a dinner party, he would choose to invite former Cuba President Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, Lula (former Brazilian President), Nestor Kirchner (former Argentia President), Alberto Fernandez (former Argentina President) and Cristina (Kirchner, former Argentine President).

When it comes to a yacht party, the three footballers he chooses to invite are Carlos Tevez, Lionel Messi and Gabriel Heinze. Maradona went on justify his 'Hand of God' incident as well in the 1986 World Cup against England by claiming that he was a normal person who scored a goal against a country that was 'killing Argentine kids in the Falklands War' at the time.

Diego Maradona warming up! pic.twitter.com/6Hm0uQxYU2 — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) December 20, 2019

