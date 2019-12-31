The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Manchester United Slammed By Erling Haaland's Agent Mino Raiola After Dortmund Transfer

Football News

Manchester United missed out the signing of Erling Haaland after the striker opted for Borussia Dortmund. Agent Mino Raiola opens up on why he rejected United.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund beat the likes of RB Leipzig and Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland ahead of the January 2020 transfer window. Despite being close to signing the teenager, United eventually failed to get a deal over the line. Recent reports in the UK suggested that Haaland's agent Mino Raiola put up some hefty demands in front of United. When the 'Red Devils' refused to meet those demands, the Norwegian player opted to go for Borussia Dortmund instead, which was his second choice.

Also Read | "Manchester United Can't Replicate City's Style Of Play," Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mino Raiola hits back at Manchester United over Erling Haaland deal

However, Mino Raiola has come forward to refute media reports of any heavy demands made by him or Erling Haaland's representatives. In an interview with The Telegraph, Raiola expressed his disappointment at the fact that United apparently tried to cover their own loss by blaming him. Raiola further added that there was no fallout between him and Manchester United's Executive Vice-President Ed Woodward. Ironically, it was Raiola, who recently claimed that United will be better off with a specialist 'Director of Football' post to change with times, seeing the team's perennial struggle.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Wants Manchester United Teammates To Spearhead Anti-racism Campaign

Speaking of Haaland, Raiola stated that it was indeed his own decision to join Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United. According to Raiola, United were leading the way to secure his services during this time as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in direct contact with the player. But apparently Haaland felt that the timing of the move was not right for his career. 

Also Read | Manchester United Opt Out Of Potential Erling Haaland Deal Due To 'agent Demands': Report

Erling Haaland scored 28 goals in just 22 appearances for RB Salzburg. The 19-year-old notably scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut before netting against Liverpool (at Anfield) and Napoli. The forward has signed a contract till 2024 with Borussia Dortmund after the German club met his reported €22.5 million release clause. It is also reported that Raiola pocketed €15 million from Dortmund as agent fees. Haaland will join his new teammates on January 3, 2020 and could make his Bundesliga debut against Augsburg later in the month.

Also Read | Manchester United Legend Roy Keane's Reaction To A Selfie Request Is Priceless

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
HARDEEP SINGH DENIES SHUT DOWN
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
YES TO A SEQUEL OF CHANDRAMUKHI?
CRICKETERS & CELEBS MISS MS DHONI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL