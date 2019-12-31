Manchester United Slammed By Erling Haaland's Agent Mino Raiola After Dortmund Transfer

Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund beat the likes of RB Leipzig and Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland ahead of the January 2020 transfer window. Despite being close to signing the teenager, United eventually failed to get a deal over the line. Recent reports in the UK suggested that Haaland's agent Mino Raiola put up some hefty demands in front of United. When the 'Red Devils' refused to meet those demands, the Norwegian player opted to go for Borussia Dortmund instead, which was his second choice.

Mino Raiola hits back at Manchester United over Erling Haaland deal

However, Mino Raiola has come forward to refute media reports of any heavy demands made by him or Erling Haaland's representatives. In an interview with The Telegraph, Raiola expressed his disappointment at the fact that United apparently tried to cover their own loss by blaming him. Raiola further added that there was no fallout between him and Manchester United's Executive Vice-President Ed Woodward. Ironically, it was Raiola, who recently claimed that United will be better off with a specialist 'Director of Football' post to change with times, seeing the team's perennial struggle.

Speaking of Haaland, Raiola stated that it was indeed his own decision to join Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United. According to Raiola, United were leading the way to secure his services during this time as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in direct contact with the player. But apparently Haaland felt that the timing of the move was not right for his career.

Dortmund paid €45m in total to sign Erling Braut Håland.



💶 €20m to RB Salzburg

💶 €15m commission to his agent Mino Raiola

💶 €10m signing-on fee going to the player’s father, Alf-Inge Håland



Erling Haaland scored 28 goals in just 22 appearances for RB Salzburg. The 19-year-old notably scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut before netting against Liverpool (at Anfield) and Napoli. The forward has signed a contract till 2024 with Borussia Dortmund after the German club met his reported €22.5 million release clause. It is also reported that Raiola pocketed €15 million from Dortmund as agent fees. Haaland will join his new teammates on January 3, 2020 and could make his Bundesliga debut against Augsburg later in the month.

