Manchester United Chief Ed Woodward Rules Out 'delusion' Of Big-money Signings

The coronavirus pandemic has paused all forms of competitive football in Europe at the moment. The Dutch Eredivisie league recently announced that they will not finish the 2019-20 season. The Bundesliga and Premier League are hoping to resume next month, albeit behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the ramifications of the crisis, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward recently spoke about the club's transfer strategy in the upcoming transfer windows.

Dortmund to offer Jadon Sancho salary hike in order to hold on to the youngster

Jadon Sancho will be offered a pay rise by Dortmund to snub Man Utd transfer interest. They are ready to raise his salary from €6m to a huge €10m. It's the same tactic they used with Lewandowski and Aubameyang. United clear favourites ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool now #MUFC — Luke Gardener (@LukeGardener82) April 18, 2020

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward rules out big transfer moves, says fans shouldn't be delusional

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ed Woodward addressed fan concerns at the recent quarterly fans' forum via a video conference call. The Manchester United vice-executive was quoted as saying "Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of the challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be 'business as usual' for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer. As ever, our priority is the success of the team but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality.”

Ed Woodward's Manchester United want to offer the number 7 shirt to Jadon Sancho

#mufc are selling a deal to Jadon Sancho as heritage and tradition, giving him the no.7 shirt and making him the poster boy. If he was to choose his next club right now, it would be Manchester United #mulive [br] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 21, 2020

