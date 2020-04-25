Manchester United Chief Ed Woodward Rules Out 'delusion' Of Big-money Signings

Football News

Manchester United transfer news: Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward ruled out any big-money transfer moves in the upcoming transfer window.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

The coronavirus pandemic has paused all forms of competitive football in Europe at the moment. The Dutch Eredivisie league recently announced that they will not finish the 2019-20 season. The Bundesliga and Premier League are hoping to resume next month, albeit behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the ramifications of the crisis, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward recently spoke about the club's transfer strategy in the upcoming transfer windows.

Also read | Scott McTominay wins Manchester United lockdown challenge, fastest to 5km

Manchester United transfer news

Dortmund to offer Jadon Sancho salary hike in order to hold on to the youngster

Also read | Marcus Rashford credits Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney for helping him develop as as forward

Manchester United transfer news

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward rules out big transfer moves, says fans shouldn't be delusional

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ed Woodward addressed fan concerns at the recent quarterly fans' forum via a video conference call. The Manchester United vice-executive was quoted as saying "Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of the challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be 'business as usual' for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer. As ever, our priority is the success of the team but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality.” 

Also read | Manchester United transfer news: Dortmund's Jadon Sancho priced at €150 million to ward off interest

Also read | Manchester United transfer news: Rio Ferdinand urges club to sign Harry Kane AND Jadon Sancho

Manchester United transfer news

Ed Woodward's Manchester United want to offer the number 7 shirt to Jadon Sancho 

Also read | Paul Pogba explains how his angry brother influenced move to Juventus from Manchester United

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories