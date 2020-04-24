Dortmund's Jadon Sancho Priced At €150 Million To Ward Off Intense Man United Interest

Reports of a Jadon Sancho transfer have been all over the news over the last couple of months as Man United are keen to lure the Borussia Dortmund star to Old Trafford. Initial reports claimed that the Red Devils agreed on almost all the terms over the Jadon Sancho transfer to the English top flight in the summer. However, according to reports in Germany, there have been no discussions between Borussia Dortmund and Man United over the potential €150m (£131m) Jadon Sancho transfer away from the Westfalenstadion.

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Jadon Sancho to Man United

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the Dortmund superstar as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his attack for the next campaign. According to reports from The Sun, Man United were in pole position to secure the Jadon Sancho transfer from Dortmund and 'agreed almost every detail of a move down to the small print'. The report stated that months of secret talks between Sancho over his 'contract period, wage, bonuses and even a buyout clause' were agreed upon and all that was required was an agreement with Dortmund over of the Jadon Sancho transfer fee.

Jadon Sancho transfer news: False rumours over Jadon Sancho to Man United

According to reports from Ruhr Nachrichten in Germany, the news of the agreement of the Jadon Sancho transfer is deemed 'incorrect'. It is reported that Jadon Sancho was valued at €150m (£131m) by Dortmund before the coronavirus outbreak halted football. Only a handful of clubs in Europe can afford Sancho's price tag and Manchester United are reportedly one of them. However, in stark contrast to reports from The Sun, Ruhr Nachrichten insist that there have been 'no agreements on personal terms between Man United and Jadon Sancho'. Another German news outlet Sky Deutschland backed up the report by stating that the negotiations between Sancho and Man United are 'simply not correct'.

