Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Urges Club To Sign Harry Kane AND Jadon Sancho

Manchester United seemed to be spiralling downwards since Sir Alex Ferguson left the Red Devils in 2013. Although Jose Mourinho managed to lead Manchester United to a second-place finish in 2017-18, he failed to thrill the fans at Old Trafford who had gotten used to an attractive style of football. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer then replaced Mourinho at the helm.

Things have started falling into place for Manchester United this year, thanks to the signing of Bruno Fernandes. However, the Red Devils are ready to go big once again as they are plotting to sign Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho as well. Even their club legend, Rio Ferdinand is backing the move as he stated that the club should do whatever it takes to sign the English duo in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news: Rio Ferdinand on Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been the flagbearer for Tottenham for years now. He is a product of Spurs' academy and has been banging in the goals for Tottenham after blossoming under Mauricio Pochettino. Harry Kane is considered as the most prolific striker in the Premier League. His trophy cabinet, however, is still empty, which has forced England's No. 9 to rethink his future in North London. Rio Ferdinand, while talking about Harry Kane, stated that the striker has always been coy and held back, but he believes that Harry Kane is ready to join a new club.

"He’s been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn’t happened. He’s frustrated. "Do you think Harry Kane would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, breaks records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated. I think that statement means Harry Kane is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs. I know Manchester United will be in for him because that type of player is perfect for them,". said Ferdinand in an interview.

Manchester United transfer news: Rio Ferdinand on Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is the product of Manchester United's rivals Manchester City. Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has since emerged as one of the finest wingers in Europe. A number of top clubs reportedly want to sign the 20-year-old. Jadon Sancho already has 32 goals and 42 assists in just 90 appearances for Dortmund. Ferdinand admitted he wants to see Sancho at Manchester United, as he believes he has all the ingredients to don the famous No. 7 jersey at Old Trafford.

"I want Jadon to go to a team where he will play, improve and get trophies. He’s been linked with United, Chelsea, PSG but I think United is the place for him to go because I’m biased. "(Marcus) Rashford, (Anthony) Martial, Kane, Sancho, that would intimidate a lot of centre-halves before a whistle is blown. Definitely. Of course, he has to. If he wears the seven (shirt) he has to be there for the next 10 years. That’s what that shirt deserves and demands. He’s flying and one of the best young kids in the world at the moment." said Ferdinand.

