Manchester United's Record Signing Pogba To Leave On A Free Transfer Next Summer: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly prepared to lose record signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer. This major development comes after the French midfielder still refuses to sign a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Pogba signed for the Red Devils for a then world-record transfer fee of £89.1 million from Juventus in August 2016. The 28-year old will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June 2022.

Paul Pogba contract: Manchester United prepared to lose him

According to ESPN, Manchester United are not worried even if Paul Pogba were to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer next summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain having previously demonstrated interest in him. However, the report adds that none of them are keen on making a move for the Frenchman in January. Instead, all three clubs are interested in negotiating with him once he is a free agent next summer.

Ole is setting his sights on United's next three games in a bid to fight back.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 25, 2021

ESPN's report further adds that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have made several attempts to persuade Pogba to sign a new contract. However, with senior officials of Manchester United having known all along that the French star will not sign a new contract, the club has already made plans to strengthen their midfield next summer.

Paul Pogba to miss three games after red card vs Liverpool

Manchester United suffered a horrific 5-0 loss against Liverpool in their last Premier League game as Mohamed Salah scored a hattrick, with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota chipping in with a goal each. In the same game, Paul Pogba was sent off for a horrendous sliding tackle on Keita. As a result, the 28-year old will miss the club's next three Premier League fixtures against Tottenham, Manchester City and Watford.

Manchester United vs Tottenham details

Manchester United are set to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on October 30. With Paul Pogba set to miss this weekend's action, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could potentially replace him with Scott McTominay or Donny van de Beek.