Manolo Gabbiadini Coronavirus Report 'positive', Becomes Second Serie A Player Infected

Manolo Gabbiadini is the latest sports personnel to test positive for coronavirus after Serie A club Sampdoria confirmed that the former Southampton striker has contracted the virus. Manolo Gabbiadini is now the second player in the Serie A to test positive for COVID-19. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first Serie A player to contract the virus.

Also Read | Manolo Gabbiadini coronavirus: Daniele Rugani Coronavirus Test Report 'positive', Juventus Advise against Panic: Report

Serie A coronavirus: Manolo Gabbiadini coronavirus

Sampdoria released an official statement on Thursday to notify about Manolo Gabbiadini, stating the club has suspended all training activities until further notice. The statement further reads that Gabbiadini 'complained of slight fever but was otherwise fine'. The club has put the player into self-isolation and is activating all isolation procedures as laid out by the authorities.

Also Read | Manolo Gabbiadini coronavirus: Juventus Player Rugani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Serie A coronavirus: Manolo Gabbiadini coronavirus

The 28-year-old took to social media to confirm the reports while thanking fans for all the support and messages he received. Gabbiadini further allayed any fears about his health and urged his supporters to 'follow the rules and stay at home'.

"I've tested positive for coronavirus. I want to thank you all for the many messages I've received. I also want to let you know that I'm fine, so don't worry. Follow the rules, stay at home and everything will work out." https://t.co/w2UU3cwsN4 — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) March 12, 2020

Gabbiadini, who has also played for Napoli and Bologna, played 23 matches this season, scoring seven goals for the Serie A club.

Also Read | Manolo Gabbiadini coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Return To Turin After Rugani Coronavirus Positive Test: Report

Serie A coronavirus: Daniele Rugani coronavirus

Meanwhile, Rugani who tested positive on Wednesday also took to social media to reassure fans of his health. Rugani added, 'I urge everyone to respect the rules because this virus makes no distinctions! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.'

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.

Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie — Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020

Serie A coronavirus: Coronavirus update and Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined?

As the outbreak in Italy continues to worsen, the Italian government has issued a lockdown in the country. Serie A remains suspended until April 3, with no word on if and when the current season will resume.

Meanwhile, Juventus has put all its players in self-isolation after Rugani tested positive with COVID-19. Per local Portuguese authorities, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in quarantine in Madeira for several days but is not showing any symptoms of the virus.

Also Read | Manolo Gabbiadini coronavirus: NBA Season Could Be Over, Says Adam Silver After Two Players Test Positive For Coronavirus