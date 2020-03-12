The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Return To Turin After Rugani Coronavirus Positive Test: Report

Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he will not return from Portugal after clubmate Daniele Rugani tested positive for the Coronavirus disease.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he will not return to Italy following the Daniele Rugani Coronavirus news. Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in his hometown Madeira to visit his mother and will remain in quarantine. Following the Rugani Coronavirus news, the Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates are in isolation as well. 

ALSO READ: Emmanuel Adebayor Sent Off For BRUTAL Karate Kick In Copa Libertadores Encounter

Cristiano Ronaldo Coronavirus quarantine: Cristiano Ronaldo return from Portugal not imminent

Cristiano Ronaldo flew to Portugal to check on his mother, who recently suffered from a stroke. However, with the Daniele Rugani Coronavrius news, a Cristiano Ronaldo return from Portugal to Turin is likely to be delayed. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be wary over his return to Northern Italy, a place where the outbreak of the Coronavirus is most rampant.

ALSO READ: 28 I-League Matches, Including Sunday's Kolkata Derby, Likely To Be Played In Empty Stadiums

Cristiano Ronaldo Coronavirus quarantine: Rugani Coronavirus

25-year-old Juventus centre back Daniele Rugani tested positive for Coronavirus and shared the dressing room with the remained of his teammates when Juventus defeated Inter Milan 2-0 behind closed doors. In order to keep the spread of the deadly bug in control, Cristiano Ronaldo will remain in Portugal until it is safe to return.

Cristiano Ronaldo Coronavirus quarantine: Serie A Coronavirus threat

The Coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on Italy with over 800 people losing their lives and the Serie A has been suspended until April 3 to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic.

ALSO READ: How Coronavirus Could Affect Transfer Dealings In The Summer Transfer Window

Cristiano Ronaldo Coronavirus quarantine: Ronaldo remains with the family

Despite the Serie A Coronavirus and the Rugani Coronavirus news, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner seems to be enjoying himself with family and close friends. Cristiano Ronaldo was tagged in a picture by his partner Georgina Rodriguez with friends smiling at the camera and she also posted a picture of their daughter in their luxurious Madeira home on Wednesday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

ALSO READ: Rangers Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming Details, Team News, Europa League Live

