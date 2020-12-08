Maradona’s Daughter Calls Father’s Lawyer A ‘chicken’ After He Made Funeral Ban Claims

Many controversies have stemmed after the Maradona death, with multiple unfortunate headlines coming to light. The Argentine great passed away in Argentina at the age of 60, with the former footballer suffering a cardiac arrest. After the Maradona death news came to light, the claims made by the player’s doctor and lawyer have also attracted attention. Now, responding to the comments made by the Maradona lawyer, the Argentine’s daughter has hit back at the comments.

Maradona lawyer banned from Maradona funeral?

The Argentine great’s lawyer Matias Morla in a leaked WhatsApp message had claimed that he was banned from attending the late star’s funeral in Argentina. In the message, the Maradona lawyer had written that he was never going to forget the fact that he was prevented from attending the Maradona funeral. In the past, Matias Morla has spoken on the behalf of Diego Maradona several times, calling the football icon his best friend.

Diego Maradona’s lawyer says he will ask for a full investigation of the circumstances of the soccer legend’s death, criticising what he said was a slow response by emergency service.https://t.co/j6KwdztfIs — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) November 29, 2020

After Maradona's death, Morla had called for an investigation into the ambulance that responded to the 60-year-old. Maradona's lawyer shared a report which suggested that the ambulance took more than 30 minutes to arrive at the star’s residence. Morla had also called for legal action against a funeral worker after he was found to have taken a selfie with Diego Maradona’s body before his funeral.

Maradona daughter hits out at Matias Morla

Now, Dalma Maradona, the 31-year-old daughter of the 1986 World Cup winner has taken to Instagram to launch a scathing criticism of Matias Morla. Notably, Maradona's lawyer does not share a great relationship with Dalma Maradona and the star’s ex-wife Claudia Villafane. The group has been involved in a bitter legal battle over the years regarding the use of Diego Maradona’s money and properties.

Taking to social media, the Maradona daughter called Matias Morla a “cagon”. “Cagon” refers to the Spanish word for “wimp” or “chicken”. Concluding her statement, the Diego Maradona daughter revealed that the Maradona family will be taking legal action against the lawyer.

"Doctor Luque is not formally charged," says one of the lawyers for Diego Maradona's surgeon, Leopoldo Luque, after prosecutors in San Isidro, near Buenos Aires, said they were investigating him over the treatment the football legend received for his heart condition following pic.twitter.com/o4J0zNJyZs — worldwide news of infotainment (@sajibku90832774) December 1, 2020

This is not the first controversy that has emerged involving the player’s entourage following his death. Last month, it was revealed that Argentine prosecutors are investigating Diego Maradona’s doctor Leopoldo Luque for possible manslaughter. Although Diego Maradona's doctor has not been charged yet, police in Buenos Aires have already searched his house and the private clinic as they continue their investigation into the allegations.

Image Credits: Dalma Maradona, Matias Morla Instagram