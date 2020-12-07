Diego Maradona Was Supporting 50 Families Financially Before Untimely Death: Report

Argentine legend Diego Maradona breathed his last on November 25 at his Buenos Aires home after suffering a fatal heart attack. The 60-year-old, who helped Argentina lift the 1986 World Cup is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever played the sport. However, his death has created controversy with reports suggesting that it was caused to medical negligence and details surrounding his final days are being revealed in the media.

Diego Maradona charity work: Argentine legend spent millions to support 50 families

According to MARCA reports, Diego Maradona had been spending millions of Argentine pesos a month to support a network of families connected to him personally before his untimely death. The Argentine legend's spending records have now emerged in the media, and Jorge Rial of the Intrusos show on America TV has taken a deeper look into his expenditure. Rial showed that the late Napoli legend was spending close to 10 million pesos ($122,462) every month. While the figure does not seem huge for a player of Maradona's status, it was more or less his fixed expenditure every month.

The former Barcelona star had many times in the past stated that he supports 50 families financially. The families are generally of those who include his entourage, employees, structures in Argentina and abroad. Rial noted that the figure is important because, with Maradona's death, these families will be denied the sum and no one is going to pay for it.

At the time of writing, the 1986 World Cup winner's accounts are in the hands of Argentina's tax office, with no one able to gain access to them. Maradona is well known for his charity work, and featured in a host of charity games across the world, including one time when he attended a local game defying instructions of his then employers Napoli.

Love this Diego Maradona story, in 1984, Maradona had just come to Naples and found out about a charity match to raise funds for a sick child. The team said insisted he couldn’t play. The insurer said he wouldn’t be insured. He showed up & played like his life depended on it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l8oUP3CpH1 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 1, 2020

Maradona cause of death: Nurse claims Argentine legend was left alone for days before death

According to a report by The Sun, a lawyer for Maradona's nurse reportedly said that Maradona was hit on the head after a fall just a week prior to his death. The Argentine legend, however, was not taken to the hospital or given an MRI scan for the bump on the right side of his skull despite having undergone a surgery to remove a blood clot a week prior. The report also claimed that the 60-year-old was also let alone for three days at his home despite the fall.

The ongoing investigation surrounding the Maradona cause of death has now added to the mystery with the late 60-year-old's nurse admitted she lied about an early morning check-up on him. The nurse had claimed that had seen the star "sleeping and breathing normally in bed" at around 6.30 am on the morning of his death with his 24-year-old nephew being the last person to see him alive at breakfast. However, police found a late-night sandwich lying uneaten in Maradona's bedroom and the nurse was 'made to lie' that she saw him alive at 9.20 AM, according to local media reports.

