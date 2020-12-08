Maradona On Argentine Bank Notes? New Proposal Seeks To Immortalise Late Football Legend

Argentine football great Diego Maradona left an ever-lasting legacy behind him, having achieved magnificent success on the field. The late footballer, who is celebrated for his exploits in the 1986 World Cup, passed away on November 25, following a cardiac arrest in Buenos Aires, leaving his fans in shock and despair. But Argentina plans to immortalise arguably the greatest football star in the world, with his imprints likely on the national currency.

Maradona bank notes: Goal of the Century to be imprinted

The Argentine government has received a proposal in the Senate that seeks to use Maradona's most iconic goal on the $1000 currency of the country. The two goals in consideration are - the Hand of God moment against England in the quarter-final of the FIFA 1986 World Cup, besides the goal of the century, again from the same match, when he dribbled past five defenders to help his side win the tie.

Supporters of Diego maradona in Argentina have started a campaign where they want to petition the central bank of Argentina to print out a note that has his face on it. @DavidLumansi nga obwedda tonantegezako pic.twitter.com/IET9PHTA0f — Kimera Abdul (@AbdulKim01) December 7, 2020

Interestingly, the Goal of the century is being considered for the Argentina bank notes. The idea has been put forward by Norma Durango of the Frente de Todos political party and, if approved by the Senate, will see the Argentine emblazoned on fresh Argentina bank notes, beginning 2021.

Maradona currency to be released in 2021

Speaking to Radio La Red, Durango has claimed his intention is to honour the country's greatest football star ever. "The exceptionality of his life and his career was not without its excesses and mistakes, that which marks the Greek heroic tradition, at least in as much as it perceived by Nietzsche in The Birth of Tragedy."

The text of the proposal submitted by Durango states that at least 50% of the bank notes to be printed by the Bank of Argentina, shall have Maradona imprinted on one side. While the other half shall include his second goal or the famous Goal of the Century against England.

Commemorative postal stamps on the cards

Besides, the government also plans to commemorate the life of the football icon with new postal stamps in 2021. The commemorative stamps will cover his entire career, both as a player as well as a coach. The idea is to celebrate his enriching career and recall the moments of greatness produced by the late Argentine.

Image courtesy: Gimnasia Twitter