Ronaldo Vs Messi: Massive 'gulf' In Ticket Rates In Debut Games For Al-Nassr & Inter Miami

The Lionel Messi fever has already gripped Major League Soccer. The Argentine penned a two-and-a-half year contract with Inter Miami, which will usher in a new avenue in his esteemed football career. Having won the FIFA World Cup last year, everyone thought Messi would choose a different path after his commitment to Paris Saint-Germain came to an end. But the player decided to try his hands at a different challenge, as MLS would unlikely to pose significant competition.

Lionel Messi ticket price for his debut revealed

Messi is expected to kickstart his MLS career with a match against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on the 21st of July. Demands for the tickets have already crossed a record high numbers. Moreover, as per reports, tickets are selling in black for as much as $110,000. Inter's unveiling ceremony 'The Unveil' reportedly garnered over 3.5 billion views breaking the earlier record held by Cristiano Ronaldo at his Al-Nassr unveiling event.

Tickets for Ronaldo's debut match reportedly fetched as much as $28000 and Messi managed to beat his counterpart on this aspect too. Adidas and Apple too are reportedly involved in the deal to bring Messi to this part of the globe.

Lionel Messi is excited having joined Inter Miami

Apple signed a lucrative broadcast deal with MLS while Adidas has a merchandise deal in place with them. Messi will reportedly also pocket a chunk of the profit generated by Adidas and Apple.

In his introductory speech, Messi insisted he is quite excited to hop on this new journey. "I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States. This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

It remains to be seen how Messi plans to take up the challenge on this continent.