Man United Legend Wayne Rooney Insists Club Has Ground To Cover Over Liverpool, Man City

Derby County star Wayne Rooney has explained that it will take Man United 2-3 years to compete against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title. Man United have slumped over the past few years and that has allowed arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City to gain ground on the fallen giants. With the Derby County vs Man United scheduled for the fifth round of the FA Cup, Wayne Rooney could feature against the club where he made a name for himself as one of the world's best forwards.

Derby County vs Man United: Man United in decline following Ferguson departure

Since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as Man United manager in 2013, the 20-time league champions haven't got their hands on a Premier League title. Man United have gambled with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to be crowned as English champions. The trophies have dried up at Man United and in the past six and a half years they have won only an FA Cup, a League Cup and one Europa League.

Derby County vs Man United: Wayne Rooney to face former club

It will be a bittersweet game for ex-England international Wayne Rooney in the Derby County vs Man United game. Having left Old Trafford in 2017, Wayne Rooney believes that the problems at Man United are not of the quick-fix nature. Despite the importance of the game, the cameras at the Pride Park Stadium will focus on Manchester United's all-time top goalscorer.

Wayne Rooney: Man United will take two or three years to get to the top

Ahead of the Derby County vs Man United clash, Wayne Rooney stated that it would take about two or three years for Man United to get to the level of Liverpool and Manchester City. However, Rooney also revealed that the primary aim for Man United would be a return to Champions League football. The Derby County player/manager has asked for patience from the Man United faithful.

During his 13-years as a player at the Theatre of Dreams, Wayne Rooney won 12 major honours including five Premier League titles with Manchester United.