Derby County Vs Man United Highlights: Ighalo Brace Fires United Past Rooney Led-Derby

Manchester United's emergency signing Odion Ighalo scored twice as the Red Devils beat Championship side Derby County 3-0 on Thursday night (Friday IST) to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals. Wayne Rooney welcomed his former employers to Pride Park but failed to inspire a win, despite the player enjoying a decent outing in the middle of the park. Keep reading for the Derby County vs Man United highlights, match review and player ratings.

Derby County vs Man United highlights: Watch

Derby County vs Man United highlights

Manchester United were always favourites to win the game, considering the Rams have struggled in the Championship. The home team started well but failed to assert their dominance as United scored the opening just past the half-hour mark. Defender Luke Shaw did well to send his shot bouncing off the turf to beat Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Minutes later, Shaw turned provider as he found Odion Ighalo inside the box. The striker showed great strength to keep the defenders at bay before poking the ball past Roos. Wayne Rooney could have gotten himself a goal against United after he forced a fingertip save from Sergio Romero from a freekick. Ighalo scored his second of the match in the 70th minute after he found the net with a left-footed shot off a rebound. The match ended at 3-0 to Manchester United.

Derby County vs Man United highlights and quarter-final fixture

Manchester United will travel to Norwich City for the FA Cup quarter-finals. For now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will host local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. After crashing out of the FA Cup, Derby County will look to improve their Championship placings. They will host Blackburn on Sunday.

Derby County vs Man United highlights and player ratings

Derby County

Kelle Roos (GK) - 5.5/10

Jayden Bogle - 6.5/10

George Evans - 5/10

Craig Forsyth - 5/10

Max Lowe - 6/10

Max Bird - 4.5/10

Wayne Rooney - 6/10

Jason Knight - 7/10

Louie Sibley - 6/10

Tom Lawrence - 5/10

Martyn Waghorn - 6/10

Substitutes: Morgan Whittaker - 5.5/10, Jack Marriott - 5.5/10, Graeme Shinnie - 6/10

Manchester United

Sergio Romero (GK) - 8.5/10

Luke Shaw - 8/10

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

Eric Bailly - 6.5/10

Diogo Dalot - 8/10

Fred - 7.5/10

Scott McTominay - 7/10

Jesse Lingard - 7.5/10

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Juan Mata - 8.5/10

Odion Ighalo - 9/10

Substitutes: Andreas Pereira - 6.5/10, Anthony Martial - 6/10, Brandon Williams - 6/10

