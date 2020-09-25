Marcus Rashford Shares Emotional Letter From Fan, 7, Thanking Man Utd Ace For Charity Work

Since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been involved in a number of charitable activities as he aims to abolish child poverty in the country. The England international is currently spearheading a food charity campaign helping vulnerable families across the UK and is driven by his own childhood experiences. Marcus Rashford charity work has endeared him to fans and rivals alike, and the Manchester United star recently shared a letter written by a seven-year-old child to him thanking him for his campaign.

Marcus Rashford charity work: Seven-year-old 'inspired' fan pens adorable letter to Man United star

In a heartwarming handwritten letter shared by Marcus Rashford on Twitter, a seven-year-old Jack thanked the Manchester United ace for his helping children through difficult times. jack wrote that the England international, through the Marcus Rashford charity work had inspired him to be a better person, and help others. The seven-year-old further mentioned that because of the Rashford campaign, people will donate more food to food banks and toys and clothes to charity to help other families near them.

Dear Jack, thank you for your lovely letter. Really made me smile tonight. Keep being kind. That’s what makes the world go round. MR ♥️ pic.twitter.com/sS6wR1Dbf8 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 24, 2020

Jack thanked him for being thought full and doing amazing things for children and is inspired to practice his skills and become a better football player. The seven-year-old ended his thank you letter with a cheeky transfer request, asking the Manchester United star to join Tottenham. Marcus Rashford thanked Jack for his letter and revealed that reading the seven-year-old's message made him smile. The 22-year-old advised the Tottenham fan to remain kind adding that it what 'makes the world go round'.

Big companies, charities like Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Deliveroo, FareShare, Food Foundation, Iceland, Kellogg's, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose have joined the Marcus Rashford campaign against child poverty. The Marcus Rashford child poverty taskforce aims at the expansion of free school meals among other reforms. The Manchester United recently won over London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who thanked Marcus Rashford for his charity work. Sadiq Khan wrote that he will step up his efforts to child poverty having himself benefitted from the food voucher scheme in his childhood. Rashford thanked Khan's support and reiterated that his campaign is beyond football and politics, and is aimed at helping children who are crying out for help.

