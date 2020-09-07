Marcus Rashford Slams British MP for Suggesting It's 'a Parent's Job To Feed Their Child'

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford has slammed Britain's Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake on Twitter after he claimed that parents being unable to feed their children is a failure in their parental responsibilities. In his follow-up response, Rashford also criticised Kevin Hollinrake for spreading negativity, lies and creating a divide in the community. Rashford urged the politician to use his position to help the community grow together. Only last week, Rashford announced the launch of a food poverty task force that he formed with some of the biggest brands in the UK food industry.

I would urge you to talk to families before tweeting. To this day I haven’t met one parent who hasn’t wanted or felt the responsibility to feed their children... https://t.co/J72VyRazbF — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 6, 2020

Marcus Rashford hammers MP Kevin Hollinrake on Twitter

The discussion on Twitter initially began when Kevin Hollinrake, a member for Thirsk and Malton, tweeted about the success of ‘Eat Out to Help Out’, a government scheme that has led to 185,000 discounted meals in the area. Although one Twitter user, Bryan Barrett, praised Hollinrake for the success of the scheme, he also questioned why it took a footballer, Marcus Rashford, to take up responsibility and stand up for the hungry children in the society. Kevin Hollinrake’s response appeared to fire shots at the parents of the children who have failed to provide food for their kids.

Put to the side that this comment came from an MP. It’s comments like this that prevent people from speaking their truth and asking for help. We need to start uplifting each other. I would have had the same response to anyone tweeting this... — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 6, 2020

Kevin Hollinrake was then slammed by Marcus Rashford for his negative comment about shifting the blame on the parents of the underprivileged youth. Rashford, who has over 3.3 million followers on Twitter wrote: “I would ask you to speak to the families of the underprivileged before you put out such tweets. In my entire life, I haven’t met a parent who hasn’t felt the responsibility to feed their child”. Rashford then followed up with his reply and stated that these comments made by MPs are one of the prime reasons why there are so many lies circulating around the nation. “We need to speak to truth and start uplifting each other”, he added.

Earlier this summer, Rashford provided a short-term solution for free meals as he teamed up with FareShare to provide underprivileged kids with food during the lockdown. Rashford also played a major role in overturning the government’s decision, which led to school children being eligible for free meals, including a six-week voucher during the summer break. Last week, while speaking to BBC Breakfast, the 22-year-old recalled how his mother used to cry herself to sleep after working 14-hour shifts, struggling to make ends meet.

Image Credits – Marcus Rashford Instagram