Marcus Rashford Thanks London Mayor And Liverpool Fan Sadiq Khan With A Powerful Message

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has continued to do his bit off the field as the striker leads the social campaign against food poverty. The forward regularly takes to social media to discuss the latest developments when it comes to the ‘Child Food Poverty Task Force’ he is part of. In his latest tweets, the Man United star has thanked London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his letter supporting the Marcus Rashford food campaign.

London Mayor pledges support to Marcus Rashford food campaign

Taking to Twitter, London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote a letter of support for Marcus Rashford’s food campaign. In the letter, Sadiq Khan thanked Rashford for his social campaign which has ensured that the provision for free school meals was extended over the summer. The London Mayor also praised the Marcus Rashford food campaign in which the footballer has formed a task force.

As a Liverpool fan, it wasn’t easy being complimentary about a Man Utd star.. but on this issue I couldn't agree more. Every child should have the right to healthy, affordable and sustainable food, no matter their circumstances. #EndChildFoodPoverty https://t.co/dARUxwKgNk — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 23, 2020

In his letter to Marcus Rashford, Sadiq Khan admitted that he himself has benefitted from the free school meals during his childhood and understands its importance. The London Mayor praised the efforts of Marcus Rashford as well as that of countless others who have provided vital support in reducing child food poverty. While concluding the letter, Sadiq Khan wrote that as the London Mayor, he will continue to do everything in his power to end food poverty.

Marcus Rashford Twitter: Footballer thanks Sadiq Khan for support

While pledging his support to the Marcus Rashford food campaign, Sadiq Khan, who is a Liverpool supporter, had cheekily suggested that while he wishes the attacker best of luck in his social campaign, he hopes that the striker doesn’t perform too well at Anfield. While posting the letter online, Sadiq Khan admitted that being a Liverpool fan, it wasn’t easy to praise a Man United star.

Marcus Rashford later thanked the London Mayor for his letter, explaining that his social initiatives are for all places including Liverpool. The 22-year-old said that the Marcus Rashford food campaign is something that is beyond football and politics. The striker pointed out that children all over the UK are crying out for help, as he called on everyone to start listening.

I do what I do for Liverpool as much as anywhere. Children all over the UK are crying out for our help. This is much bigger than me, than football, than politics. It’s time we all started listening, instead of clouding our views will allegiances and rivalries... https://t.co/Zkc9g35lq7 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 23, 2020

What is the Marcus Rashford food campaign?

For the millions who don’t have the platform to be heard...



🗣 #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/OuJrZNuWa7 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 1, 2020

On September 1, Marcus Rashford had announced the formation of the ‘Child Food Poverty Task Force’. In addition to endorsing the three policy recommendations of the national food strategy, Marcus Rashford also joined hands with some of the biggest brands in the food industry. The recommendations of the task force included increasing the value of healthy start vouchers, providing free school meals to every child from a household on universal credit, and the expaansion of the holiday provision to support all children on free school meals. Some of the brands part of the project include Sainsbury's, Tesco, Food Foundation and Kellogg's, amongst others.

Image Credits: Marcus Rashford Instagram, Sadiq Khan Instagram