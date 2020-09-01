Marcus Rashford Forms Taskforce With UK Food Brands To Reduce Child Food Poverty

Continuing on his good work from earlier where his campaign got the attention of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and helped extend the free school meals program in the summer, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford now plans on combating food poverty in Britain. The Man United footballer's earlier letter had prompted the government to extend the free meal voucher program. Now, the latest appeal made by the footballer has seen the formulation of a food task force with food brand giants.

Marcus Rashford charity initiative to tackle food poverty launched

For the millions who don’t have the platform to be heard...



🗣 #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/OuJrZNuWa7 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 1, 2020

On Tuesday, the Man United footballer took to social media to announce the launch of a food poverty task force the 22-year-old has formed with some of the biggest brands in the UK food industry. The ‘Child Food Poverty Task Force’ will see the group endorse the 3 policy recommendations of the national food strategy. The recommendations include expansion of free school meals to every child from a household on universal credit or equivalent, expansion of holiday provision (food and activities) to support all children on free school meals and increasing the value of healthy start vouchers.

For the project, Marcus Rashford has joined hands with household brands like Sainsbury's, Tesco, Food Foundation, Kellogg's, Lidl, Waitrose, Aldi, Asda etc. In the video statement shared by Marcus Rashford online, it was revealed that the intention of the Rashford child poverty task force is to see sufficient funds from the chancellor’s budget be allocated to implement the three policy recommendations.

While speaking to BBC Breakfast the Man United star said that his earlier initiative regarding free school meals over the summer was a short-term solution that was directed towards preventing children from going hungry, but it was never going to be enough in the long run. Explaining the reason behind launching the task force, Rashford expounded that they had to think about the best ways families can eat long term and not have any issues. The Man United striker’s latest open letter to the government also included his own experiences of struggling with food poverty during his childhood.

Marcus Rashford admitted that he knows the feeling of his mother crying herself to sleep, as she worked 14-hour shifts trying to make ends meet. Talking about how football helped him get out of the station, the youngster acknowledged that not everyone can find their way out and that is why he will continue to be their voice and raise issues on their behalf.

Image Courtesy: Marcus Rashford Instagram