Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Martin Odegaard's Brilliance Knocks Real Madrid Out Of Copa Del Rey, Social Media Reacts

Football News

Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard was on fire on Thursday as he helped Real Sociedad record a stunning Copa del Rey victory over his parent club.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard was on fire on Thursday as he helped Real Sociedad record a stunning Copa del Rey victory over parent club. Odegaard found the net in the 22nd minute of the game to register his first career goal at Santiago Bernabeu. Odegaard's opener helped Sociedad pull-off a shock 4-3 win at the Spanish capital. Swedish striker Alexander Isak netted twice while Mikel Merino added their fourth. 

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Jokes About What It Would Take For Real Madrid To Prize Kevin De Bruyne Away

Watch: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad highlights

While Martin Odegaard decided not to celebrate his goal against Real, the 21-year-old's goal stunned Zinedine Zidane's side at their own turf. It eventually knocked them out of the Copa del Rey. The attacking midfielder, who played only once for Los Blancoshas completely reformed his game over this season. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players at Sociedad this season. He helped them grab the eighth spot in the LaLiga table.

Also Read | Real Madrid: Players Likely To Return And Leave; Martin Odegaard, Luka Modric And More

Martin Odegaard stats: One of the best in LaLiga?

InStat suggests that alongside Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, Odegaard has been one of the most influential players in LaLiga this season. According to InStat, the Norwegian has been involved 24 goals, which is 65 per-cent of the goals scored by Real Sociedad. Statistically, the 21-year-old is the best attacking midfielder in the league this season. According to Opta, Odegaard is fourth in LaLiga in terms of successful dribbles. He has 2.6 dribbles per match at 60.5 per cent success rate. Martin Odegaard has scored six goals in 23 appearances this season. 

Also Read | Martin Odegaard's Real Sociedad Face Test Of Credentials Against In-form Real Madrid

Meanwhile, social media lauds Martin Odegaard after stunning display against Real Madrid

Also Read | Martin Odegaard's Real Sociedad Latest Leader Of Topsy-turvy La Liga

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020