Martin Odegaard's Brilliance Knocks Real Madrid Out Of Copa Del Rey, Social Media Reacts

Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard was on fire on Thursday as he helped Real Sociedad record a stunning Copa del Rey victory over parent club. Odegaard found the net in the 22nd minute of the game to register his first career goal at Santiago Bernabeu. Odegaard's opener helped Sociedad pull-off a shock 4-3 win at the Spanish capital. Swedish striker Alexander Isak netted twice while Mikel Merino added their fourth.

5 years after joining Real Madrid, Martin Odegaard scores his first goal at the Bernabeu to help Real Sociedad knock them out of the Copa del Rey 😳 pic.twitter.com/b9dqKb9svm — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 7, 2020

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Jokes About What It Would Take For Real Madrid To Prize Kevin De Bruyne Away

Watch: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad highlights

While Martin Odegaard decided not to celebrate his goal against Real, the 21-year-old's goal stunned Zinedine Zidane's side at their own turf. It eventually knocked them out of the Copa del Rey. The attacking midfielder, who played only once for Los Blancos, has completely reformed his game over this season. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players at Sociedad this season. He helped them grab the eighth spot in the LaLiga table.

Also Read | Real Madrid: Players Likely To Return And Leave; Martin Odegaard, Luka Modric And More

Martin Odegaard stats: One of the best in LaLiga?

InStat suggests that alongside Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, Odegaard has been one of the most influential players in LaLiga this season. According to InStat, the Norwegian has been involved 24 goals, which is 65 per-cent of the goals scored by Real Sociedad. Statistically, the 21-year-old is the best attacking midfielder in the league this season. According to Opta, Odegaard is fourth in LaLiga in terms of successful dribbles. He has 2.6 dribbles per match at 60.5 per cent success rate. Martin Odegaard has scored six goals in 23 appearances this season.

Also Read | Martin Odegaard's Real Sociedad Face Test Of Credentials Against In-form Real Madrid

Meanwhile, social media lauds Martin Odegaard after stunning display against Real Madrid

Odegaard & Isak vs Real Madrid defense tonightpic.twitter.com/9nM6lXXZTT — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 6, 2020

Maarten Odegaard is currently on loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid...



Maarten Odegaard has just scored His first goal at bernabeu for Real Sociedad against Real Madrid! 😮 pic.twitter.com/MiRjHRLVOj — 🦍 Quam Zahir 🤪🇳🇬 (@TheOnlyQuam) February 6, 2020

Martin Odegaard has scored against Real Madrid! 👀 pic.twitter.com/S0BOqFcgVQ — Goal (@goal) February 6, 2020

Real Madrid are getting absolutely torn apart by Real Sociedad at The Bernabeu. Isak cannot be stopped and Odegaard is making that playing against your parent club rule look very daft. pic.twitter.com/8ltbEm41Vh — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) February 6, 2020

Also Read | Martin Odegaard's Real Sociedad Latest Leader Of Topsy-turvy La Liga