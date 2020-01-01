Real Madrid: Players Likely To Return And Leave; Martin Odegaard, Luka Modric And More

European giants Real Madrid are always linked with multiple players who could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu. Many players are often linked with a move away from the Spanish capital as well. Let us look at some of the prominent players who could depart from Real Madrid, while also looking at some loanees who are expected to return to the club.

Players expected to leave Real Madrid

Luka Modric

See you in the knockout stage 😉 / Nos vemos en la siguiente ronda 😀 #UCL #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/5OkV5yzqh3 — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) December 11, 2019

Luka Modric has been one of the most important players of a team that won the Champions League thrice in a row. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has however been linked with a move away from the club. This is due to a decline in his game time as well as the rise of Fede Valverde as Zidane’s go-to man for the midfield. Modric is likely to secure a move in the summer 2020 transfer window, with clubs like Inter Milan interested in signing the player.

Isco Alarcon

Isco was one of the definite starters for Zinedine Zidane during the manager’s first stint with Real Madrid. However, with the arrival of Eden Hazard and the rise of Rodrygo, Isco has lost his prominence in the team. The player is likely to depart in the summer transfer window, with Manchester City as one of the front-runners to sign the midfielder.

Gareth Bale

Merry Christmas 🎄

Feliz Navidad 🎉



Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/WaxTNlCuuQ — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) December 25, 2019

Gareth Bale’s time at the club has been marred with controversies. Zidane had openly stated in the previous summer that Real Madrid were looking to offload the Welsh winger. However, the player went on to stay. He is likely to make a move away from the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez’s time at Real Madrid has witnessed many downfalls. The player had secured a two-year loan to Bayern Munich. After that, he returned back to Madrid. However, the presence of players like Marco Asensio and Rodrygo in the squad would mean that Rodriquez would struggle for minutes. The player is expected to make a move away from the Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Alphonse Areola

The PSG goalkeeper joined Real Madrid on a year-long loan. Areola is set to return back to Parc des Princes after the end of the current season. Real Madrid would not be keen on signing the player permanently due to their loanee goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Players expected to arrive at Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard was signed by Real Madrid at the age of 16, while being loaned to multiple clubs since his signing. He presently plays for Real Sociedad and has been phenomenal for the club. He has scored four goals in LaLiga along with five assists. Real Madrid are trying to bring the player back to the Bernabeu as early as January 2020.

Achraf Hakimi

Siguiente ronda / Next Round 💪🏾🐝 pic.twitter.com/UxNLnCfJvF — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) December 11, 2019

Achraf Hakimi was sent out on a two-year loan to Borussia Dortmund in 2018. The player has been pretty impressive for Dortmund and has cemented his place in the team’s line up. The Moroccan full-back is expected to arrive at the club in the summer of 2020. He is set to give stiff competition to Dani Carvajal.

Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin was signed in 2018 from Zorya Luhansk. He has since been loaned out to CD Leganes and Real Vallalodid. The goalkeeper is expected to arrive at the Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Takefusa Kubo

Takefusa Kubo was signed from FC Tokyo in 2019. The former La Masia player has impressed the club hierarchy by his performance at RCD Mallorca. It is believed that Zidane is willing to bring the player back to his team to strengthen the squad.

Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon emerged onto the scene under manager Santiago Solari. He benched left-back Marcelo. The player was sent on loan to Sevilla to get regular playing time. It is understood that Real Madrid would be happy to welcome the player back to the Bernabeu.