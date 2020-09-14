Mason Greenwood Allegedly Had 'heated' Night With Icelandic Model During England Duty

Manchester United's breakthrough star Mason Greenwood has had a tough last week. Handed his first England call-up by manager Gareth Southgate, the 18-year-old was sent home for breaking quarantine regulations along with Phil Foden in Iceland. The Man United star then further attracted criticism after a video emerged online which shows him inhaling gas from a balloon. And now, Nadia Gunnarsdottir has divulged details of her meeting with Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden a day after making their England debuts in Reykjavik.

Also Read: Man United Hand Mason Greenwood Iconic Shirt Number Ahead Of New Season

Mason Greenwood training: Nadia Gunnarsdottir lifts the lid on her 'heated' night with Man United star

Speaking to The Sun, Nadia Gunnarsdottir revealed that she and Mason Greenwood connected on a ­dating app before their meeting in Iceland. The 20-year-old, who was a 5ft 9in Miss Universe ­Iceland finalist last year, said that she did not know who Greenwood was when he contacted her on the app on Saturday, September 5. Nadia Gunnarsdottir further revealed that the pair chatted online the next day before the 18-year-old informed that he would be leaving Iceland the next day. Mason Greenwood told her that Three Lions had booked out the entire third floor due to security, asking her to travel to the Radisson Blu Saga hotel and book herself in.

Also Read: Premier League Fans Claim British Media Has Found 'new Sterling' After Greenwood Attack

Nadia Gunnarsdottir said that make-up artist Lara dropped her off around midnight before she was invited to the hotel as well by Phil Foden. Lara returned with Sour Patch Kids sweets and Icelandic Vegan Tritlar fruit-flavoured jellies as the four spent time chatting, laughing and joking. The 20-year-old revealed that they did not know that Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were in quarantine nor asked them if any of them were tested. Nadia Gunnarsdottir said that while things happened, she did not want to go into detail in what was a 'heated' night. She revealed that while Foden was quite open, Mason Greenwood was a shy guy, but described him as 'athletic and fit'.

Also Read: Greenwood laughing gas video: Man United star issues apology

Nadia Gunnarsdottir and Lara went back to a room and were woken at 6 am by a female guard and England's Head of Security. She revealed that the officers stormed into their rooms looking or the duo, even checking their closets. The 20-year-old revealed that a staff member in the lobby had told them there were complaints and two girls were ejected from the hotel who tried to meet the players. Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were subsequently sent home by Gareth Southgate and were fined £1,360 for breaching strict COVID-19 ­regulations in Iceland.

Also Read: Phil Foden & Mason Greenwood Had Inside Help In Smuggling Icelandic Women Into Team Hotel

(Image Courtesy: Mason Greenwood Instagram)