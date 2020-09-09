Phil Foden & Mason Greenwood Had Inside Help In Smuggling Icelandic Women Into Team Hotel

England internationals Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood landed in massive trouble after they breached COVID-19 guidelines in order to meet up with two Icelandic girls following Saturday's 1-0 Nations League win over Iceland. According to The Sun, the two youngsters were not the only ones involved in the act as they had help from an inside worker, presumably a hotel employee. The report claims that Foden and Greenwood paid the worker handsomely so they could smuggle the two girls in despite COVID-19 guidelines banning any visitors. Furthermore, England's game against Denmark could have possibly been suspended had the two players had breakfast with the rest of the team.

Foden Greenwood scandal mars their England debut

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood made their international debuts on Saturday, helping England to a slender 1-0 win over Iceland. Foden started the game and played 68 minutes before being replaced by Danny Ings. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood made his debut from the bench, replacing Harry Kane in the 78th minute.

The duo celebrated their England debut by partying with the two Icelandic models - Nadia Sif Lindal Gunnarsdottir and Lara Clausen - at the Radisson Blu Saga Hotel in Reykjavik. While only two women showed up at the hotel, reports suggest the two players were in contact with up to four girls for a late-night rendezvous.

The two players were fined £1,360 by Iceland officials before there were sent home by England manager Gareth Southgate. The two players have since issued individual apologies where they said they have 'learnt from their mistakes' and take full responsibility for the same.

Reports further claim that Gareth Southgate is extremely unhappy from the two youngsters, despite the manager showcasing a calm demeanour during his most recent media session. It is said that Southgate could possible axe the duo from the team for the upcoming two/three call-ups.

"The consequence has been there and they now need support. Everyone is wading in on them. They need help to rebuild," Southgate told Sky Sports after England drew 0-0 against Denmark on Tuesday. They need to understand the expectations of being an England player. We must help them in that process. We need to build trust and you have got to help young people back on their feet."

Gareth Southgate said he is unsure if the duo will be considered for a recall in October, stating the two will have to earn the trust of the manager and the players before returning to the international setup. "I've spoken to both of them as I said yesterday they know what happened is unacceptable on both a COVID basis and, as I've learned more details, on any basis. Either way, they would have gone home," he added.

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are currently back in England where they are in quarantine. They will later join their respective clubs in preparation for the start of the Premier League 2020-21 season.

(Image Credits: Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood Instagram)