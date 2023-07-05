Can Mason Mount Solve The One Puzzle At United That Even Ronaldo Was Unable To Crack?

Manchester United's eye is on building a strong squad for the upcoming season after they lacked a lot of creative players in the squad who have expertise in playmaking and balancing the midfield and attack of the team. To fill the gap, Erik ten Hag has made his first signing of the summer, bringing playmaker Mason Mount from Chelsea to Old Trafford on Wednesday. Chelsea have been selling many players to their rivals this season, and the new Manchester United no. 7 could be a huge threat to them in the forthcoming season, but the star has to look at the weight of the jersey that he is going to wear from now on.

3 things you need to know

Mason Mount leaves Chelsea to join Manchester United

Mason Mount is the first United signing for 2023-24

The No. 7 players of United have not performed upto to expectations in the last decade

Manchester United paid £60 million to Chelsea for signing Mason Mount

Mason Mount, a former Chelsea player, has transferred to Manchester United in a move that is initially valued at £55 million but could reach £60 million with add-ons. The 24-year-old midfielder has agreed to a five-year contract with a one-year option for extension and will wear the renowned No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford.

Mount acknowledged having mixed feelings about leaving the team he played for as a youth, but he welcomed the fresh challenge Manchester United offers. Having faced off against them in the past, he acknowledged the squad's strength. The team's desire and drive are evident in Mount's passionate anticipation of helping the club win major trophies.

Mason Mount's move to Manchester United is not without controversy, though. His very poor record of 3 Premier League goals and 2 assists in 24 games last season may cause concern despite his apparent potential. He now finds himself in a difficult situation as he follows in the footsteps of players who have struggled to uphold the legendary No. 7 jersey's heritage following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2009.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a shocking return to the club in 2021 after leaving Juventus, could not break the curse of no.7. The player had a great season individually, scoring 18 goals in the Premier League, which was not his personal best. However, he was not on good terms with the club after he gave an interview to Piers Morgan, opening the gate for the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner to get his contract terminated in November last season.

Is the Manchester United No. 7 curse real?

When compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, the other players who have worn the shirt since his initial departure in 2009 have below-average stats and have fallen short of the club's expectations.

Despite appearing in 40 games while wearing the No. 7 jersey for Manchester United, Antonio Valencia only managed to score one goal for the team. In a similar vein, the player who wore the legendary shirt, Angel Di Maria, played 32 games, scored four goals, and was named one of the biggest flops at Manchester United.

Another player who struggled to live up to the expectations of the No. 7 jersey was Memphis Depay, who played 53 games for Manchester United and scored seven goals. Alexis Sanchez, despite his reputation as one of the best in the Premier League during his time at Arsenal, also faced difficulties in the iconic shirt, scoring five goals in 45 games.

These statistics highlight the challenges that players have faced in attempting to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2009. The Manchester United No. 7 jersey carries immense historical significance and a weight of expectation that has proven difficult for some players to bear. Mason Mount now faces the task of breaking the curse and making a successful impact in the same shirt.

The difficulties that players have encountered in trying to fill the vacuum left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2009 are clearly visible. The weight of expectation that comes with wearing the Manchester United No. 7 jersey has proven to be too much for some players to carry. Mason Mount must now overcome the curse while also making a significant impression in his stint at Old Trafford.