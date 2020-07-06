Nemanja Matic's Three-year Contract Extension With Manchester United Draws Mixed Reactions

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has officially signed a new three-year contract extension with the Red Devils. The Serbian star has managed to force his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans in the early part of 2020 in the absence of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Despite some of the Manchester United faithful pleased with the Nemanja Matic contract extension, a number of the United enthusiasts were also left puzzled with the club's choice to extend the deal of a player who is on the wrong side of 30.

Premier League news: Nemanja Matic contract extension at Man United

On Monday, July 6, Manchester United announced the Nemanja Matic contract extension at Old Trafford. Matic signed a three-year deal which will keep him at the Theatre of Dreams until the summer of 2023. Earlier in March, Manchester United triggered a one-year option in Matic's previous contract as the two parties began discussions on an improved deal for the midfielder.

Although Nemanja Matic has become a key member for Manchester United of late, the three-time Premier League champion was at the exit door at Old Trafford in January. Nemanja Matic was considering a move away from Manchester United in the winter transfer window but injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba gave the Serbian a chance to prove himself under Solskjaer. Since then, Nemanja Matic became a regular for Solskjaer with a string of impressive performances during the turn of the year and has now been rewarded with a new deal.

Nemanja Matic contract extension: Manchester United fans react to Matic age factor

Given that Nemanja Matic will turn 32 next month, a number of fans were puzzled at the club's choice to offer the former Chelsea star a 'risky' three-year deal. Matic arrived at Man United back in 2017 following a three-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge. Matic has since featured 114 times for the Red Devils, scoring four goals. By touching upon the Matic age factor, Manchester United fans were surprised at the length of his new deal. However, some believed that Matic's experience and a good run of form might be an added bonus for Solskjaer's young squad. Here are the mixed reactions from Man United fans over the Matic contract extension:

three year contract to Matic? pic.twitter.com/cUh6tKRjwW — obalende chimamanda (@omosalewasmiles) July 6, 2020

why in God’s name did matic’s contract get extended. — A Boy Has No Name. (@_babzxlx) July 6, 2020

Nemanja Matic duly deserves a new deal but not for that long. — Ola Afolabi Olatayo (@OAfolabiOlatayo) July 6, 2020

Delighted for Matic. He has been back to his best the last 6 months. #MUFC — Mike Thorne (@mikeythorne21) July 5, 2020

Great news of Nemanja Matic signing a new contract but this shouldn’t stop us from a signing a world class CDM in the transfer window.



Nemanja Matic would be an exceptional back up CDM for the next few years but I emphasize that we still have to sign a starting CDM #MUFC — ™️ (@Prominent_MUFC) July 5, 2020

Man United are currently fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. The Red Devils are bound to push for a top-four berth with five matchdays remaining. The red side of Manchester are unbeaten in 16 games across all competitions. Man United are still competing for glory in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Image Credits - Manchester United Twitter