Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiled As Real Madrid Player At Packed Bernabeu OTD 11 Years Ago

On this day, 11 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as a Real Madrid player in front of 80,000 fans at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu. In 2009, the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer fee of a reported €94 million (£80 million) from Manchester United to Real Madrid set a new record for the most expensive transfer of all time. Despite a number of new arrivals at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo’s triumphant first steps onto the Liga stage on July 6, 2009, remains a record for a presentation with the Portuguese superstar filling the up the Santiago Bernabeu to bursting point.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted rapturously by a packed Santiago Bernabeu after it was revealed that the star forward would be given the jersey number 9, once worn by the late Real Madrid great Alfredo di Stefano. A total of 80,000 fans were in attendance for the brief ceremony at the Bernabeu after lining up outside the stadium. Ronaldo's unveiling was reported to be the biggest turn-out for a presentation since nearly 75,000 fans greeted Diego Maradona at Napoli after the Argentine left Barcelona in 1984. The glamorous ceremony saw Cristiano Ronaldo emerge from the tunnel onto a lime green carpet as the newly-crowned most expensive player made his way to the stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid career: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer from Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a six-year contract with Los Blancos and revealed delight at his 'dream coming true' during his speech. Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, one UCL, two League Cups, one FA Cup and one Ballon d'Or at Man United. The Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid career saw the winger win two LaLiga titles, four UCL titles, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups and four Ballon d'Or awards during his nine-year sojourn in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid as the club's all-time top goalscorer in 2018 when he signed for Juventus. The Old Lady splashed a reported €100 million (£88 million) for the services of Ronaldo, which is also a record for a player aged over 30. The Portuguese icon signed a four-year contract with the Italian giants and won the Serie A title in his first season at Turin. Ronaldo is on course to add another Serie A title to his garlanded career this season.

Image Credits - AP