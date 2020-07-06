Real Madrid Not Looking At Signings This Year As They Aim For €200 Million Fire Sale

Real Madrid will reportedly not sign any player this summer as the LaLiga giants will try and cover the loss in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The LaLiga table-toppers will instead look to generate revenue from player sales in the transfer window. Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are amongst the players who are likely to be sold as both have found game time hard to come by. Real Madrid are currently top of the LaLiga table and have managed to win 7 games in a row since the resumption of top-flight football in Spain.

LaLiga news: Real Madrid transfer news

As per reports, Real Madrid are looking to sell players worth around €200 million to recover from the damage the club's finances suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Kai Havertz is the only player Real Madrid are interested in signing this summer. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has come up the ranks while playing for Bayer Leverkusen in the past couple of seasons. Bayer Leverkusen are expected to demand a sum of around €81m for the German and Real Madrid could find it difficult to match that amount unless they generate revenue from sales.

Update @kaihavertz29: After the Cup Final the Player now wants a meeting with the club Leverkusen to talk about his future. Chelsea is interested. Bayern does not bid this summer. Real is hesitating for 2020 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 4, 2020

Real Madrid have already sold Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan for a sum of €40m and are expected to ask a sum of €30m for 28-year-old James Rodriguez. Premier League clubs like Everton and Arsenal are linked with the Colombian. James Rodriguez reportedly wants more playing time and has failed to force a way into Zinedine Zidane's plans this season. James Rodriguez has multiple bidders ready to poach him if Real Madrid decide to put him up for sale, according to reports in Spain.

Gareth Bale has noticeably fallen down the pecking order since the time Zinedine Zidane returned at the helm of Real Madrid. Bale is likely to leave the club next season. Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos, Mariano Diaz and Lucas Vazquez might also be shown the exit door to generate revenue for the upcoming season. PSG's Kylian Mbappe remains Real Madrid's priority signing and LaLiga table-toppers will look to bag the player in the summer transfer window of 2021.

