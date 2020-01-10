Matt Ryan To Make 'hand In Glove' Effort For Australian Bushfires Relief In Premier League

The raging Australian bushfires have wreaked havoc across the country. A number of eminent sportspersons have raised funds for the Australian bushfires relief effort, including the likes of top cricketers such as Shane Warne, Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell. Following their cue, Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion's goalkeeper and Australian international Matt Ryan has also added his name to the list.

Matt Ryan pledges to donate AUD 500 for every registered save in the Premier League this weekend

I’ll be donating $500 for every registered save by all @premierleague goalkeepers this weekend.



Please visit any of the sites below if you’re able to contribute. Thank you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ALkFfMdOL8https://t.co/XhnSbJMHX0https://t.co/cOYyfGOZMVhttps://t.co/3aUufmplV7 pic.twitter.com/07QarFLEBJ — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) January 9, 2020

The unity of our nation being demonstrated by everyone. Jumping on board with the @thepfa through the footballers trust in donating $1000 for every goal scored across this weekends @ALeague and @WLeague fixtures. Hoping relief is just around the corner ❤️🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/tT6iSRZRMq — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) January 4, 2020

Earlier this week, Brighton goalkeeper Matt Ryan issued a pledge on Twitter in order to aid the Australian bushfires relief effort. In accordance with the pledge, Ryan will donate 500 Australian dollars for every save registered in the Premier League on Matchday 22. Matt Ryan's Australia and Brighton teammate Aaron Mooy backed the gesture, while also throwing his weight behind the effort of the Australian Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) association. The Australian PFA earlier pledged to donate AUD 1000 for every goal scored in the previous round of domestic A-League and W-League fixtures.

Matt Ryan has now joined a long list of celebrities who have pitched in for the Australian bushfires' relief effort. The likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Hemsworth and Elton John also joined in the effort earlier this week. On the tennis front, Nick Kyrgios' Twitter plea found the ear of Tennis Australia, who then announced that the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will participate in an open exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open in order to raise funds for the Australian bushfires relief effort.

