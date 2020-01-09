Neymar's Astonishing Instagram Earnings Revealed; The Brazilian Earns £425,000 Per Post

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr is known for his on-field display against his opponents. However, Neymar has been gaining attention for an off-the-field activity. Recently, there have been revelations about how much the player earns through his Instagram posts.

Also Read | Luis Suarez hosts Lionel Messi, Neymar at a star-studded 'special' party

Neymar makes £425,000 per sponsored post on Instagram

According to a recent report, Brazilian star Neymar makes an astonishing amount which equals £425,000 per sponsored post on Instagram. This amount may not be more than the £600,000 per week that PSG pay the Brazilian, but it is sure to raise a few eyebrows.

According to the data compiled by OLBG, Neymar has won the Instagram slam which is attributed to his 131 million followers. Neymar's eight-year-old son Davi Lucca could also rake a huge amount based on his 1.4 million followers.

Also Read | Neymar claims he loves Lionel Messi, applauds Kylian Mbappe as a special talent

Cristiano Ronaldo has the most followers among football stars followed by Lionel Messi

Football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi top the list among footballers with most Instagram followers. While Ronaldo has 196 million followers, Messi has about 140 million followers. Basketball star LeBron James has 52.2 million followers, while his son LeBron Junior has already raked up 3.4 million followers so far.

Also Read | LeBron James' ultimate workout routine and how much he spends on his body

Cristiano Ronaldo earns the most from Instagram posts

The top earning Instagrammers of 2019: Cristiano Ronaldo tops list with £38.2million ahead of Lionel Messi £18.7million ($23.3million). and highest-paid woman Kendall Jenner in third on £12.7million

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the highest earner on Instagram this year pic.twitter.com/eNJI43RNIY — Hans Solo (@thandojo) December 29, 2019

According to a recent analysis by Buzz Bingo on Insta-Wealth, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of most earnings with a combined value of USD 47.8 million from 49 sponsored posts on Instagram. Ronaldo is followed by his long-time rival and Barcelona star Lionel Messi. The Argentine's income on Instagram is reported to be USD 23.3 million from 36 sponsored posts.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe wishes Lakers star LeBron James on his 35th birthday in KING style

Picture credit - PSG Twitter page