Nick Kyrgios's Noble Gesture To Help Australia Bushfire Victims Wins Hearts On Internet

Tennis News

Australia bushfires have wreaked havoc across the country over the last couple of days. World No. 30 Nick Kyrgios urged Tennis Australia to act on the incident.

Nick Kyrgios

Holidaymakers and Australian residents have been forced to evacuate the country's southeast coast courtesy raging forest fires. Around 500 million animals are estimated to have died in the calamity of the Australia bushfire, which includes a third of the koalas in New South Wales' main habitat. With the bushfires wreaking havoc across the country, the country's top tennis star Nick Kyrgios has decided to work on raising funds for the firefighters and the communities affected by the bushfires. 

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Picks Two Major Young Rivals Who Can Win A Grand Slam In 2020

World No. 30 Nick Kyrgios urges Tennis Australia to organise exhibition event 

Nick Kyrgios sent out a tweet on New Year's Day to Tennis Australia. In his tweet, the current World No. 30 urged Tennis Australia to organise an exhibition event in order to raise funds for the victims of the Australia bushfire. Nick Kyrgios' idea was for Tennis Australia to organise a pre-Australian Open event of sorts. Incidentally, his tweet found immediate support from another Australian tennis star John Millman, who commended Nick Kyrgios for the idea and also called upon Tennis Australia to act on the incident. 

Also Read | ATP Cup Adds To Crowded Tennis Dates Before Australian Open

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Called 'Satan' By Russian Female Tennis Player Anna Kalinskaya, Here's Why

It did not take too long for Tennis Australia to issue a reply to Nick Kyrgios' plea. The official Twitter account of Tennis Australia replied to Nick Kyrgios' plea, saying that an announcement was in the works regarding Kyrgios' ingenious idea. A number of tennis stars including the likes of World No.1 Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Novak Djokovic are currently in Australia preparing for the ATP Cup. The ATP Cup is scheduled to commence on January 3. 

Also Read | New Tennis Era Kicks Off With ATP Cup

Published:
