Nick Kyrgios's Noble Gesture To Help Australia Bushfire Victims Wins Hearts On Internet

Holidaymakers and Australian residents have been forced to evacuate the country's southeast coast courtesy raging forest fires. Around 500 million animals are estimated to have died in the calamity of the Australia bushfire, which includes a third of the koalas in New South Wales' main habitat. With the bushfires wreaking havoc across the country, the country's top tennis star Nick Kyrgios has decided to work on raising funds for the firefighters and the communities affected by the bushfires.

World No. 30 Nick Kyrgios urges Tennis Australia to organise exhibition event

Nick Kyrgios sent out a tweet on New Year's Day to Tennis Australia. In his tweet, the current World No. 30 urged Tennis Australia to organise an exhibition event in order to raise funds for the victims of the Australia bushfire. Nick Kyrgios' idea was for Tennis Australia to organise a pre-Australian Open event of sorts. Incidentally, his tweet found immediate support from another Australian tennis star John Millman, who commended Nick Kyrgios for the idea and also called upon Tennis Australia to act on the incident.

C’mon @TennisAustralia surely we can do a pre @AustralianOpen exho to raise funds for those affected by the fires? 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 1, 2020

Great shout that https://t.co/Ru8jrouVfq — John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 1, 2020

Agree. Would be flipping amazing! — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 1, 2020

@cricketcomau how about you guys try to organise something too like the @ShaneWarne v @sachin_rt game in USA that time. Get all the gurus out of retirement @gilly381 @RoySymonds63 @HaydosTweets and bunch of internationals. Few stars from other codes all funds to bushfire fund — munawarsghost (@munawarsghost) January 1, 2020

It did not take too long for Tennis Australia to issue a reply to Nick Kyrgios' plea. The official Twitter account of Tennis Australia replied to Nick Kyrgios' plea, saying that an announcement was in the works regarding Kyrgios' ingenious idea. A number of tennis stars including the likes of World No.1 Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Novak Djokovic are currently in Australia preparing for the ATP Cup. The ATP Cup is scheduled to commence on January 3.

