Mauricio Pochettino Claims Son Would Have Left Spurs Had He Not Played In The Asian Games

Mauricio Pochettino was relieved of his duties at Tottenham after a run of dismal results in the first few weeks of the 2019-20 season. Despite ending his coaching era at Tottenham on bad terms, Mauricio Pochettino still has a lot of affection for his former club. Mauricio Pochettino has been taking a sabbatical from professional coaching but is still in touch with his former players during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho reveals he hasn't spoken to Mauricio Pochettino yet

Jose Mourinho on whether he's spoken to Mauricio Pochettino:



🗣 "No, I'm too busy. It would be very, very easy for him to one day come here. His son is here with us. This is his club. The doors are open. Any time he wants to visit it will be a wonderful opportunity." #THFC pic.twitter.com/JfVjx4zSQN — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) January 17, 2020

Mauricio Pochettino claims Son Heung-min would have quit Spurs if not allowed to play Asian Games

South Korean captain Son Heung-Min has been out injured since suffering a long-term injury while playing against Aston Villa in the Premier League. Son Heung-Min was one of the star performers for Spurs this season due to the injuries suffered by Harry Kane. But things could have been much different had Mauricio Pochettino stopped the Son Heung-min from representing South Korea at the 2018 Asian Games.

Mauricio Pochettino told the High Performance Podcast, “With Harry Kane injured, Son not playing the first few months because of the Asian Games, no one talks about that. Today, Sonny is at Tottenham because we allowed him to go and play two competitions that weren’t compulsory, not being selfish and saying, ‘No, Sonny needs to stay here’. "Because of the club. If not, two years and you need to stop the contract with Son. No one says anything about that. It was our decision to provide him the time to go.”

Mauricio Pochettino calls Son Heung-min South Korea's David Beckham

#thfc manager Mauricio Pochettino says Heung-Min Son is the Asian answer to David Beckham: "We can see how people love Sonny in Asia, he is an icon. We joked a bit, but I compare him with David Beckham." [AFP] pic.twitter.com/2NaNKw8goB — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) July 24, 2019

Tottenham receive Son Heung-Min injury boost

[Evening Standard] Heung Min Son will make his return from injury for #thfc in April provided the Premier League has resumed. pic.twitter.com/n5gVR3UXS9 — Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) March 15, 2020

