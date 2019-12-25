Boxing Day: Here's Where You Can Watch Premier League Matches For Free

In celebration of Boxing Day on December 26, Amazon Prime will be treating all its fans to free viewing of Premier League matches from December 26-27. According to reports, premier league matches such as Manchester United vs Newcastle, Leicester vs Liverpool will be shown on December 26 and Bournemouth vs Manchester City will be shown on December 27. Amazon's deal of buying rights for 20 games a season was big news as the matches were being streamed on an online platform for the first time.

The online streaming platform will have a total of 43 presenters, pundits and commentators such as the likes of Thierry Henry, Gabby Logan and Alan Shearer to provide an ultimate viewing experience to its users.

Boxing day offer by Amazon Prime

The offer is available for the all the existing users and for those who don't have an account, they will have an option to buy a monthly or a yearly subscription or choose a 3-day free trial. However, after the offer by Amazon Prime ends, people will either have to pay a monthly subscription of £7.99/ Rs 129 in India or an annual subscription of £79/ Rs 999 in India.

All those who do not have an account and choose to sign up then will have access to premiers of movies such as the Boys or The Lord of the Rings series. For all those apprehensive of shelling out money, the Amazon Prime subscription will give users an unlimited one-day delivery on buying products till the time the subscription does not expire. People will have an option of accessing Prime and viewing football matches and movies on their tablets, iPads, computers, phones, Television etc.

Boxing Day Premier League fixtures

Boxing Day is upon us, much to the dismay of Pep Guardiola and Nuno Espirito Santo. After some impressive showings on Matchday 18, the Premier League sides will have little time to recuperate, with all the 20 Premier League sides in action on December 26, Boxing Day. Here is a look at some of the key Boxing Day Premier League fixtures.

Leicester City will be awarded a little rest after the 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium last weekend as they welcome league leaders Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool has a game in hand over second-placed Leicester City and third-placed Manchester City and also have a 10 and 11-point lead over the two. Jurgen Klopp's side will be high on confidence after securing the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, while Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City will still be reeling from the defeat against Man City. However, the Foxes have been one of the most impressive sides in the Premier League this season. With Liverpool weary from the journey from Qatar, Leicester City could very well put a dent in Liverpool's 10-point lead.

