Mauricio Pochettino Being Lined Up To Take Newcastle Job After Saudi Takeover: Report

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been reportedly lined up for the job at Newcastle United once the club's Saudi Investment takeover is complete. The Newcastle takeover by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) is likely to be announced in the next few days, which is estimated at an astonishing amount of £300 million ($372 million).

Newcastle United: Mauricio Pochettino to lead club after Newcastle takeover?

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in November last year after a string of poor performances. He was subsequently replaced by Jose Mourinho. Amid rumours linking the Argentine to European giants like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the former Tottenham manager has revealed his desire to return to the Premier League.

Newcastle United to pay £19 million a year to Mauricio Pochettino

It is reported that the prospective owners of Newcastle United have set their eyes on roping in Mauricio Pochettino once the takeover is complete. Reports also suggest that the club is willing to pay a hefty salary to the former Tottenham boss, which could see him earn an astonishing £19 million ($23 million) a year. However, current Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will stay at the club until the end of the current season.

Newcastle United decision yet to be taken by Premier League

It is reported that neither the prospective owners of Newcastle United nor Mauricio Pochettino is expected to make a decision soon. This is because the Premier League is yet to make a decision on the Newcastle takeover after a complaint was filed by its overseas broadcaster beIN Sports, accusing the Saudi Investment Fund of having a role in the illegal broadcast of the Premier League in the Middle East.

