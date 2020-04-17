Daniel Levy Asks Former Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino To Take Cut On £8.5m Salary

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly asked former manager Mauricio Pochettino to take a pay cut from his £8.5m-a-year salary that the club is still paying him. Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino after the club started the 2019-20 season on a poor note. The Argentine was replaced by Jose Mourinho at the helm in North London. Since then Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with various European giants like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Daniel Levy wants to deduct Mauricio Pochettino Salary

The global coronavirus pandemic has caused a major loss to almost all the clubs in the world. The income-generating sources for clubs which include ticket sales and television rights have also come to a standstill. During this difficult time, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly approached Mauricio Pochettino to take a cut in his salary.

Tottenham are expected to deduct a minimum of 50 percent of Mauricio Pochettino salary. However, both parties are yet to come to terms and no official announcement has been made so far. Daniel Levy will also look to make deals with Pochettino’s back office team, including coaches Miguel D'Agostino, Jesus Perez and Antoni Jimenez.

Mauricio Pochettino's time at Tottenham

Making a name for himself at Southampton, Mauricio Pochettino then drew the attention of Tottenham. The 48-year-old Argentine was handed the job at North London in 2014. Players like Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min blossomed under the Argentine. Though Tottenham failed to secure silverware in Pochettino's five-year spell, Pochettino held the reins while the club navigated through building the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino also took the team to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season despite not making a single signing in the summer transfer window.

Our focus now turns to supporting our NHS, with the stadium transformed this weekend to house @NorthMidNHS Women’s Outpatient Services and COVID-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/I9LygBxd0S — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2020

Tottenham reverse furlough decision

Earlier last week, Tottenham changed their decision to utilize the government's furlough scheme for some of their non-playing staff during the coronavirus outbreak. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy made the decision following criticism from many club supporters. On March 31, Daniel Levy announced that 550 employees will be taking a 20% pay cut in an attempt "to protect jobs". However, following Liverpool's U-turn, Tottenham's official statement read that non-playing staff will receive "100% of their pay for April and May". The statement also read that only board members' salaries will be deducted including that of Daniel Levy.

