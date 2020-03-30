Coronavirus In Italy: Maxi Lopez Slams Wanda Icardi For Risking Their Kids' Lives

Maxi Lopez has started an online war with his ex-wife Wanda Icardi after accusing her of taking their children to Lake Como, which is one of the worst-affected regions in Italy in the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy. Wanda Icardi is married to PSG striker Mauro Icardi and the couple travelled from Paris to Italy to spend their quarantine in Lake Como. Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy, Wanda Icardi is spending the lockdown with her five children, three of whom are with Maxi Lopez. Wanda Icardi's decision to take her children with her to the coronavirus-hit region didn't go too well with Maxi Lopez.

Coronavirus in Italy: Maxi Lopez uploaded an Instagram story accusing Wanda Icardi of taking their children to the "epicentre of the infection"

Maxi Lopez' story read: (quoted in Italian publication La Gazzetta Dello Sport)

'I would like to know by what criteria you break the quarantine of a global pandemic, in which everyone is asked not to go out, and expose our children to a trip from one country to another.' You move and go to the epicentre of the infection (Lombardy) in Italy without importing any kind of consequence. 'What goes on in your head in these moments when the most sacred thing you have in the world is the health of our children? I am indignant that you are not aware of it. 'If you don't want to do it for yourself, do it for them because today you are the mother of five children but you don't seem to notice.'

Who is Wanda Nara?

Wanda Nara is a famous Argentine football agent and a media celebrity. She was married to Maxi Lopez between 2008 and 2013. She then got married to Mauro Icardi, who was her client, in the year 2014. Maxi Lopez and Mauro Icardi were teammates in Argentina.

Coronavirus in Italy: Serie A could get cancelled today

The spread of coronavirus in Italy has taken a massive toll on the day-to-day life of the country. Italy has reported the highest number of deaths (10,779) due to coronavirus. As per reports, the officials could decide to end the ongoing Serie A season looking at the current scenario.