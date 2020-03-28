Coronavirus In Italy: Serie A Top Officials Agree Upon Collective Wage Freeze

The coronavirus in Italy situation has caused the suspension of the Serie A for an indefinite period. Amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country, the Serie A President, along with the CEO, have designed a plan for the players' union. The 'coronavirus in Italy situation' is getting worse with each passing day as the daily fatalities are on the surge.

ALSO READ: Romelu Lukaku ‘starts Coaching Badges Online’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Serie A suspended

The coronavirus in Italy news has put the whole nation in lockdown and football games will be unable to proceed as planned. The after-effects of coronavirus in Italy caused the suspension of the Serie A for an indefinite period. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first player to test positive in the coronavirus pandemic and the Italian top flight was suspended just days after Rugani testing positive.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: Chelsea Send Exercise Bikes, Skipping Ropes And Weights To Squad

Coronavirus in Italy: No effect on Serie A players' wages

Despite the news of the coronavirus pandemic, Serie A players are still receiving their wages. Due to the contractual obligation with their respective clubs, coronavirus in Italy has had no impact on the footballers earning their wages so far. But with no realistic timescale regarding the solution for the coronavirus pandemic, the Serie A president and chief executive are preparing an alternate solution for clubs that are facing bankruptcy to survive in these difficult times.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Pandemic: Radja Nainggolan Fears He Could Infect Sick Wife With COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: Serie A players' wage freeze proposal

Following the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, the Serie A president and the league's chief executive, Paolo Dal Pino and Luigi De Siervo have formed a plan to freeze players' wages for an indefinite period of time. All teams in the Italian top-flight from Juventus right down till Brescia have reportedly agreed to this principle. The proposal has been made in the spirit of solidarity so that small clubs can survive these uncertain times amid the COVID-19 crisis. The current proposal will be put into effect from March 30 as the final details are still under discussion. The wage freeze decision is expected to be approved by the players' union in the spirit of solidarity so that Italian football can survive this unfortunate incident.

Serie A to table collective top-flight wage freeze in Covid-19 solidarity: https://t.co/JDwuiYprym pic.twitter.com/93UAU9fraU — AS English (@English_AS) March 27, 2020

Coronavirus in Italy: Coronavirus lockdown

The COVID-19 crisis has put almost all countries under coronavirus lockdown. The 'coronavirus in Italy' situation is the worst among all countries across the globe. According to Worldometer, Italy has recorded over 9,100 deaths and that figure is expected to rise even further over the next few days.

ALSO READ: Oumar Niasse Caught And Slammed By Undercover Cops For Disobeying Coronavirus Lockdown