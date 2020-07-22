Kylian Mbappe Rejects Real Madrid Move, Confirms He Will Stay At PSG Next Season

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he will remain a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player next season despite the frequent links with Real Madrid. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos over the past few months with Premier League giants Liverpool also monitoring Mbappe's situation at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe was on target for the Ligue 1 champions during their friendly match against Celtic on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Mbappe Real Madrid deal off?

Following the 4-0 win over Scottish Premier League champions Celtic, PSG star Kylian Mbappe ended any speculation of a move away from the French capital this summer. While speaking to beIN Sports on Tuesday, the star forward confirmed he will stay at PSG for at least one more season. He said: "I will be here for my fourth season, no matter what, as PSG celebrate their 50th anniversary later this year". Mbappe also added that he remains focused on winning trophies with PSG.

‼️🚨🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé confirmed during the break of the match against Celtic that he will stay in PSG for the next season.



Kylian Mbappé: "I will be in the project of @PSG_inside for the fourth consecutive year." @beinsports_FR pic.twitter.com/n6RdMQVAF5 — Rafał (@madridreigns) July 21, 2020

The comments made by Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday came as a big blow to LaLiga giants Real Madrid. The 'Mbappe Real Madrid' links intensified over the past few months with reports claiming that Zinedine Zidane's side were still in the hunt for the four-time Ligue 1 champion. However, it appears that Kylian Mbappe has shut the door, for now, on Real Madrid and any other European suitors. Earlier this season, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez publicly stated that the Spanish champions might have to go through the summer without any major signings due to the pandemic.

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Mbappe PSG contract extension on hold

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 on an initial loan deal, which was made permanent one year later in a transfer worth around €180 million. According to reports from AS, Mbappe has been stalling on a contract extension with PSG. The Mbappe PSG contract expires in the summer of 2022.

PSG vs Celtic highlights

Kylian Mbappe put PSG in front in the first minute of the game with a clever finish. Brazilian superstar Neymar then doubled the lead for the hosts in the 25th minute. Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia also got on the scoresheet for PSG as Celtic ended their pre-season tour of France with a 4-0 defeat.

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe Instagram / AP