Kylian Mbappe Stalls On PSG Contract Extension Amid rumours Of €200m Real Madrid Move

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly stalling on a contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants amid rumours linking the 2018 World Cup winner to Real Madrid. The Mbappe PSG contract expires in the summer of 2022 and the French champions are keen to tie him down on a long-term deal. However, it appears that the prolific young attacker is reportedly setting his sights on a Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid in the near future.

Kylian Mbappe PSG contract: Mbappe transfer news

The Kylian Mbappe transfer news has alerted a number of top clubs in Europe after reports emerged that the 21-year-old is stalling on a contract extension with PSG. Having signed a four-year deal with PSG in 2018, the Mbappe PSG contract expires in 2022. Though PSG aren't too worried about Mbappe's contract extension, the reports around Neymar agreeing on a move to leave PSG at the end of the season have worried the Parisians that their young star might follow suit. Reports from Marca have linked Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in the near future.

❗️Paris Saint-Germain’s number one priority is the extension of Kylian Mbappé, however the player’s camp does not think it’s necessary to extend the contract in such a hurry & have delayed negotiations. His current deal expires in 2022 & PSG are aware or Real Madrid’s interest. pic.twitter.com/GObMsaAIcn — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 4, 2020

LaLiga transfer news: Mbappe to Real Madrid?

According to reports, Mbappe is stalling on fresh terms with PSG as he is 'waiting to hear from Real Madrid'. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of national compatriot Mbappe and is eager to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems unlikely that Real Madrid will be able to sign Mbappe this summer. The Spanish giants are expected to delay tabling an offer for Mbappe until at least 2021. PSG will reportedly demand no less than €200 million to part ways with Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe PSG contract: Mbappe's PSG numbers

Mbappe has been instrumental in PSG's success since joining the club from AS Monaco in 2017 on an initial loan deal. Mbappe's move to the Parc des Princes was then made permanent in 2018 as PSG splashed out a reported €180 million on the wunderkind. At PSG, Mbappe has won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Super Cups, one French Cup and one French League Cup. Mbappe has scored 30 goals and registered nine assists for PSG this season and is bound to play a major role for Thomas Tuchel's side in the Champions League next month.

