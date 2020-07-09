Newcastle Takeover: Privacy Issue Remains Bone Of Contention As Premier League Digs Deeper

It has been close to three months since the Newcastle takeover reports emerged, testing the fans' patience once again. The deal has been subject to several complications including the much-talked-about piracy issues. It is now being reported that the piracy allegations levelled against the Saudi investors might play a pivotal role in the deal materialising.

Newcastle takeover: Premier League evaluating prospective Newcastle buyers

A Saudi consortium led by UK-based businesswoman Amanda Staveley is the one aiming for the £300 million ($370 million) Newcastle takeover. At the moment, the Premier League is evaluating if the prospective Newcastle buyers match the parameters required to own a club in England's top flight. Issues such as piracy and human rights violations remain the main point of contention that could make or break the deal.

Newcastle takeover: Authorities pondering role of Amanda Staveley-led consortium in piracy

According to Chronicle Live, the piracy allegations against the Saudi consortium remains a matter of concern in the Newcastle takeover. Mike Ashley is looking to complete the deal at the earliest but the geopolitical concerns have reignited a thorough evaluation of the deal by the Premier League. The report suggests that the authorities are yet to be convinced about the piracy allegations levelled against the Amanda Staveley-led consortium.

During the initial phase of the Newcastle takeover, Premier League's middle-east broadcasters beIN Sports warned the authorities against the sale of the club to the Amanda Staveley-led consortium. The Qatar-based company alleged the involvement of members of the consortium in the illegal broadcast of Premier League games in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company also claimed that it had accrued heavy financial losses due to the Saudi piracy network named, ironically, 'beoutQ'.

Newcastle takeover: Saudi authorities act against piracy

An earlier report had suggested that the Saudi authorities have clamped down on broadcast piracy of the Premier League games to ensure the smooth completion of the Newcastle takeover. The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property also confirmed that it will act against all websites that were streaming the games illegally in the country. Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian Football Association has also informed the Premier League that it will take responsibility to fight piracy in the country.

